FETV Launches in Nearly 11 Million Households, Eclipses 50 Million Subscribers

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced today it has launched in nearly 11 million households with the nation's largest cable TV provider, increasing the network's distribution to over 50 million subscribers.

"We are thrilled to expand our distribution above 50 million subscribers, bringing our family-friendly content to millions more households," said Cara Conte, SVP Affiliate Sales. "FETV entertains our audience with quality TV

shows and movies, and we are excited to reach more viewers with our slate of beloved programming."

FETV's lineup features popular television series such as Perry Mason, Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, and Rawhide, as well as timeless films including Rio Bravo and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. According to Nielsen, FETV's L+3 coverage ratings in the desirable Adults 25-54 demographic increased 42% season-to-date in Total Day compared to the 2020-21 season, attracting major national brands from the network's five key categories: home improvement, pharmaceuticals, pet care, financial and travel.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1970's, and is currently available on Dish Network, Frndly, altafiber and Evoca. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

