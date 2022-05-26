BLUETTI to launch ultra-portable power station EB3A with 268Wh capacity and 600W Inverter

BLUETTI first announced the EB3A solar generator at CES 2022. And finally, it will officially hit the shelf in the US on June 14, 10 PM EDT

Product Overview

As lightweight as 10 pounds, the BLUETTI EB3A is easy to carry and travel-friendly. The EB3A enhances the BLUETTI power station line with more refinement and feature enhancements, making it a reliable power source for mobile use in RV and camping to keep essential devices powered along the road. The EB3A is an affordable unit that delivers an impressive 268Wh capacity and 600W pure sine-wave inverter output. EB3A can charge at up to 268W rate in standard mode, and 430W in Turbo charging mode. EB3A uses only the safest, most stable, and most prolonged lifespan LiFeP04 battery technology. To optimize portability, AC charging is via a single industry-standard AC cable - no power brick required. With innovative Turbo charge mode, EB3A can be recharged from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes at up to 430W charge rate. Monitor and control at the fingertips with BLUETTI APP (via Bluetooth). Moreover, you can enjoy the latest firmware by OTA update over Wi-Fi directly.

How to Charge The BLUETTI EB3A

Always stay powered and be ready to go. Multiple charging methods are available to meet all your needs in different scenarios. Flexible to recharge the EB3A via AC charging cable, solar, car, or generator--that is, via DC solar and AC sources simultaneously. That is particularly important for those on the go or living in remote locations, or experiencing limited access to charge the power station.

As the pioneer in technology innovation in the portable power station industry, BLUETTI rolls out three AC Charging modes for the EB3A. For example, charging under the silent mode where the fan will not operate allows you to sleep with comfort and peace.

Turbo up to 430W

Standard up to 268W

Silent up to 100W

Charging time (for reference ONLY)

All The Output Ports You Will Need

200W MPPT solar charge: ≈2.5 hours

AC Charging: ≈1.3 hours (In Turbo Mode)/ ≈1.5 hours (In Standard Mode)

12V/24V Car charge (100W): ≈3.2 hours

AC charging cable and Solar (430W total): ≈1.1 hours

AC charging cable and T200 adapter (430W total): ≈1.1 hours

Charge up to 9 devices at once. The EB3A power station has two AC outlets that can put out 600W. And two regular USB-A ports and one 100W USB-C port, which allows a MacBook to charge at full speed.

EB3A can accommodate almost all electronic devices for outdoor travel, emergency, disasters, and other scenarios. Whether charging your smartphone, laptop, digital camera, or other devices, with the BLUETTI EB3A, you get it done quickly, efficiently, and with optimal convenience.

LiFePO4 - Longer Battery Life Span

BLUETTI adopted the LiFePO4 battery cell for long-term durability and ensured 2,500+ charging cycles to 80% of its original capacity.

Compared to the lithium-ion battery that most power stations and battery banks use right now, the LiFePO4 battery type can charge faster, last longer, and offers optimal safety.

Innovation Brings Convenience

Thanks to the BLUETTI APP control, you can operate and monitor the EB3A on your phone anytime and even update the hardware worldwide.

BLUETTI EB3A features a brand new LCD screen to display the important info like remaining capacity percentage, recharge time, and input/output power more clearly and intuitively.

Secure Operation

Security is the priority to consider from hardware selection to the software design. The built-in Battery Management System (BMS) improves battery utilization. It extends battery service life through short circuit protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection, overload protection, overheating protection, and other functions.

Powerlifting Mode and UPS Bypass

Mode

Under powerlifting mode, the EB3A can power up to 1200W resistive devices such as hairdryers, vacuum cleaners, kettles, and resistive heaters.

UPS bypass mode allows the AC power to directly support the loads on AC output ports and charge the EB3A. So you get some UPS-type power pass-through and continuous-power features as an extra offering.

Availability & Date

BLUETTI will launch the EB3A on their official website https://www.bluettipower.com/ on June 14 and initiate shipments as quickly as one week. Wait no further. Join the BLUETTI Official Facebook Group, subscribe to the BLUETTI newsletter for the latest product information and even be eligible for the early bird price (23% off).

About BLUETTI

Now BLUETTI has made its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of users across the globe. We strive to develop more innovative products to optimize the way people access sustainable energy and ensure a constant power supply for home and outdoor without leaving any footprints on the environment. Said James Ray, Marketing Director of BLUETTI.

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/.

