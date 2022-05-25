Helpshift Launches First Free Plan for Metaverse Customer Support

New Feedback+ plan is Phase One of Helpshift's "Metashift" rollout for mobile in-app and AR experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helpshift , the established leader in in-app customer service and user support for mobile-first brands, has announced the availability of Feedback+, a new free plan for in-app customer support. This is Phase One of the company's rollout of Metashift , its patented user support and customer service solution for the Metaverse.

The mobile app economy continues to expand rapidly, with 31% YOY revenue growth according to a recent App Annie report . To keep pace with this rapid growth, and to prepare for the new opportunities of the Metaverse, mobile app developers and product teams need to build a strong foundation of user feedback. Feedback+ is a free plan to equip app developers with new capabilities to enhance their user experience by making it easier for users to offer feedback, report bugs, and suggest improvements – all within the app. It also includes a customizable help center with the ability to create unlimited FAQs, helping users navigate the app with ease.

"The future of customer support is in the app, and as the line between the mobile world and the Metaverse blurs, brands need to be able to deliver support seamlessly within the immersive worlds where users gather to engage in new ways," said Eric Vermillion, CEO of Helpshift. "The stairway to that future of support starts with a foundation of feedback. Helpshift has launched the first phase of Metashift, our Feedback+ SDK, to enable app creators to collect and analyze feedback and crash reports, equipping them with the metadata and knowledge needed to iterate on their product and ultimately provide an outstanding experience through their app."

Helpshift's Feedback+ Plan offers a unique combination of tools within one free package. Its SDK includes bug and crash reporting, enables user feedback, and provides a customizable Help Center all within a seamless, in-app experience. Feedback+ users can organize, filter, and sort the collected feedback from their dashboard so that they can use it to proactively make improvements to their app.

As Metashift continues to roll out, additional already-in-the-works-and-patented features will be released like blockchain verification, native in-VR Support, and the ability to collect feedback within VR experiences. Those that integrate the SDK today will be ahead of the curve and tapped into the future of support, gaining access to all the new Metashift features as soon as each becomes available.

"Our new Feedback+ SDK is focused on helping app creators drive growth through an incredible product experience and continue to capitalize on the emerging opportunities of the Metaverse," Vermillion said. "When the in-VR feedback features become available, Feedback+ users will already be steps ahead of their competition in the Metaverse. We've said for a long time that we're on a mission to rid the world of bad customer service… well, now that mission includes the Metaverse too."

Feedback+ helps app creators improve their user experience by collecting real-time feedback and iterating based on that feedback. This leads to an improved customer experience, which reduces churn and increases app evangelism. Better feedback also helps ensure that apps are accessible to all users, regardless of different abilities. For example, Feedback+ helps users quickly communicate with app developers about issues they might experience within the app if they are colorblind, have low vision, or are deaf.

Feedback+ offers a few key benefits to app developers:

Collect Real-Time Feedback: Discover what users love (or don't) about your app. Metadata is automatically collected with each submission to help you gain a well-rounded perspective of the experience.





Improvement Suggestions: Developer teams sometimes are so close to the product, that they might not realize when an experience isn't as intuitive as it should be or that a highly desired feature is missing. Give your users the power to suggest improvements so you can identify the top-requested features and pinpoint where to enhance your app.





Bug & Crash Reporting: Squash the bugs before they drive your users away! With Feedback+, users can report bugs and attach screenshots with a couple quick taps.

Automatically collected metadata can help you understand critical device and version information so that your team can troubleshoot quickly.





In-App FAQ Center:

Customer feedback is becoming a strategic imperative for app creators. As more consumer activity moves to mobile apps and eventually to Metaverse AR experiences, app users are likely to demand a higher level of in-app customer support.

Helpshift's Feedback+ is available for free and was released on May 3 for app creators. Product teams can receive up to 250 feedback/bug report sessions per month. For more details, please visit https://www.helpshift.com/products/feedback-sdk/

About Helpshift

Helpshift is the only mobile-first, truly in-app customer support platform. Helpshift's patented AI technology allows brands to save time and scale their support efforts while reducing user churn and increasing their CSAT score. Today, the Helpshift in-app support experience is the gold standard for many of the world's top global mobile apps and games, powering billions of support interactions. With Helpshift, brands can deliver the Modern Support Journey where users can self-serve, get automated support from intelligent bots, and be routed to agents in an effective and optimized manner.

Helpshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. To learn more about Helpshift, visit helpshift.com and follow @helpshift on Twitter.

