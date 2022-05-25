42Q CLOUD MANUFACTURING SOLUTION NOW AVAILABLE IN AWS MARKETPLACE

Visit 42Q in Hall 4 Booth #E31 during Hannover Messe and Learn How to Jumpstart Digital Factory Transformation Using 42Q's Digital Factory Starter Kit

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Q , a leading provider of cloud manufacturing solutions, today announced availability of its cloud-based manufacturing execution system (MES) in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). As manufacturing organizations seek digital transformation, access to 42Q in AWS Marketplace provides a one-stop shop for managing operations with real time visibility into factory data that increases efficiency, improves product quality and lowers costs. 42Q will be demonstrating the solution in Hall 4 at Booth #E31 during Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany from May 30 to June 2, 2022.

Manufacturers face a high degree of operational complexity during the production of products. They must effectively manage materials, components, product designs, production processes, regulatory requirements and worker activity to deliver high quality products on time. 42Q is a comprehensive and proven cloud-based MES that operates between an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and manufacturing equipment in a factory to track and streamline these activities. Organizations can configure and use 42Q for real-time visibility into factory floor data, end-user analytics and reporting for instant visibility and improved decision making.

42Q is offering its Digital Factory Starter Kit as a 90-day trial to AWS Marketplace customers. The solution includes 42Q's Business Intelligence toolkit for real-time data visualization of manufacturing operations and can be configured to meet specific requirements of an advanced manufacturing operation in as little as two weeks.

"In today's highly competitive environment, manufacturing organizations must make data-driven decisions faster than ever before," said Wellington Giolo, VP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances at 42Q. "42Q in AWS Marketplace provides key stakeholders with data analytics that help them quickly take decisive action to improve their operations. We're proud to be one of the first MES providers in AWS Marketplace."

42Q is also a certified AWS Industrial Software Competency Partner , enabling companies in process and discrete manufacturing industries to increase the pace of product innovation, while decreasing production and operational costs in their value chain.

In addition to conducting demonstrations at its own booth during Hannover Messe, 42Q will also be participating in joint activities with AWS in Hall 5 at Booth #A54.

42Q is a leading provider of cloud MES solutions, implemented in manufacturing facilities across more than 20 countries. Our mission is to deliver scalable, flexible and easy to implement manufacturing solutions to our customers. Our management team has extensive experience with the architecture, development and implementation of advanced MES and manufacturing automation systems deployed across a broad range of vertical markets. 42Q is a business unit of Sanmina Corporation. For more information on 42Q, please visit www.42-q.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

