Teuwen Communications Announces New Clients and A Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning public relations and marketing agency, Teuwen Communications is pleased to announce three new clients: NEFT Vodka, crafted in Austria's Rhaetian Alps; Sashi Moorman and Rajat Parr's Provignage which includes Sandhi Wines, Evening Land Vineyards, and Domaine de la Côte wineries; and Château La Coste - a wine estate, art, culinary and spa destination in Provence. They join the Agency's esteemed roster of international and domestic wine and spirit brands.

Teuwen Communications Announces New Clients and An International Strategic Partnership

Recognized by PR News as an Agency Elite Top 100, the Agency was also named a top ten wine and spirits PR Agency in the US by Meininger's Wine Business International. Growth is a key component of how Teuwen measures its success—which is displayed by these 2021 results. Wines of Alsace, represented by the Agency for more than a decade, surged in imports to the US with +45.85% in volume and +41.33% in volume vs. the year prior. In the spirits sector, the Cognac Bureau (BNIC) reported an increase of +11.1% or 115 million bottles shipped to the US in 2021.

Additionally, Teuwen has joined the ranks of the Food & Wine Republic, an international network of 12 agencies specialized in food, wine and spirits. "This collective allows the Agency to create synergies across markets, optimize programming and create new connections" Founder and President Stephanie Teuwen commented, "We are thrilled to be among this talented group of PR professionals to collaborate, share ideas and strategies in support of the food and drinks sector."

For more than 25 years, Teuwen has serviced clients across the wine, spirits and hospitality industry with deep respect, know-how, passion, and authenticity. Teuwen's creative, compelling and dynamic campaigns captivate audiences across the US.

