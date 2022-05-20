FishAngler Announces Fishial Recognition™ Artificial Intelligence to Help Users Identify Species

The world's highest-rated free fishing app introduced Fishial Recognition™ to its robust sport-fishing platform with its latest app update. Fishial Artificial Intelligence is positioned to revolutionize the fishing and conservation industries by automating the process of confirming and logging catches.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 33,000 species scientifically described, and more being discovered each year, identifying species accurately can be a challenge. Yet, knowing which species anglers catch is critical to ensuring the conservation of productive recreational fisheries for present and for future generations.

That's why FishAngler is excited to announce the Fishial Recognition™ integration with its latest app update. Like facial recognition, Fishial's Artificial Intelligence isolates fish traits from images to help users identify species.

"We have worked with the Fishial.AI project to help develop the world's largest open-source fish image library to facilitate species identification. Fishial Recognition™ will be a fundamental technology that will fuel the advancement of education, new species identification, invasive and fish tracking, and fishery management." Says Thomas Wye, CEO, FishAngler.

Before this update, anglers manually sorted through options to choose a species when logging their catch. Now, users are suggested the most appropriate species during the catch-logging process.

About the FishAngler App: As a leading name in fishing technology, the FishAngler app's goal is to foster a community of anglers who can explore new fishing spots with GPS fishing maps, catch more fish using data-rich tide tables and forecast features; predict fish activity with solunar charts, and facilitate crowd-sourced data with logged catches, fishing reports, and more. "I wanted to bring innovation to the fishing industry and build something unique that captures one's local fishing knowledge, memories and stories across generations. – Tom Wye, CEO, FishAngler. The FishAngler app runs on both Apple and Android devices. For more information, please visit: www.fishangler.com. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play .

About Fishial.Ai: The Fishial project's vision is to spearhead the research and development of an artificial intelligence allowing for the identification of all 33,000 fish species. Fishial.AI has partnered with scientists, educational institutions, organizations and the private sector, to build a deep neural network to teach machines how to identify over 33,000 species of fish to help the aquatic and marine communities in creating more accurate data to protect our fisheries. For more information, please visit: www.fishial.ai .

