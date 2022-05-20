Apiary Medical, Inc. Acquires Manus Medical LLC

LARAMIE, Wyo., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiary Medical, Inc. today announced the strategic acquisition of Manus Medical LLC, one of the leading SDVOSB providers of procedural packs for the federal government. With complementary missions, these two SDVOSBs will join forces and be in a better position to serve its customers and the service-disabled veteran community.

In comments regarding the recent acquisition of Manus Medical, LLC by Apiary Medical, Inc. Bob Minnick, former President of Manus Medical, LLC said:

"Since 2007, Manus Medical has been focused on providing custom procedure pack solutions in support of our Veterans and Warfighters and the natural connection with Apiary's mission as led by Chris Hadsall, CEO, brought a strategic alignment to not only expand that portion of the portfolio, but also enhance our related products into the Federal healthcare channel. Apiary brings a robust understanding and expertise in the acute care environment, and our respective team's capabilities, coupled with the market strength of our partners, represents a significant single touch point. Our team is delighted to be a part of the Apiary Medical family and we look forward to completing the transition to take full advantage of the organic attributes associated with this acquisition and continue to do what is best for our Veterans." Bob will remain with Manus Medical.

Chris Hadsall, CEO of Apiary Medical, commented, "We were honored that Bob and his team at Manus would entrust us with the business they've built over the past 16 years. This helps position Apiary into the surgical pack market and compliments other product lines we offer the OR. This acquisition quickly followed up our acquisition of Affirmative Solutions and adds to our overall strategy of helping SDV entrepreneurs sunset while entrusting their businesses to a company that is passionate about the service-disabled veteran community. We strive to live up to our mantras - People Before Profit and Service Redefined."

