Grow Solar Chicagoland Launches 2022 Group Buy:

Partnership to Help Consumers Buy Discounted Solar Panels

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) will hold a special, interactive Facebook Live event to inform Chicagoland consumers about an innovative program that has helped participants use solar power to collectively cut their electric bills by tens of thousands of dollars.

Citizens Utility Board Logo (PRNewsfoto/Citizens Utility Board) (PRNewswire)

CUB, a nonprofit consumer watchdog group, announced that it is holding a joint online event with MREA to answer consumer questions about going solar and how to join the Grow Solar Chicagoland group-buy program. This information session, called a "Solar Power Hour," is:

Wednesday May 25, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Register here or watch live on CUB's Facebook Page . ator watch live on

Now in its third year, the Grow Solar Chicagoland program offers free educational sessions as well as volume-pricing discounts on solar panels.

Since 2019, the program has helped 205 properties install 1,474 kilowatts of solar. Past participants have collectively reduced their energy costs by nearly $100,000 in just one year. Along with a lower base price for solar panels, the Grow Solar program group buy has a series of price breaks as the program hits participation benchmarks thanks to bulk purchasing.

The program officially launched May 19, and the deadline to participate is Sept. 30. Visit www.GrowSolar.org/Chicagoland/ for more information.

Citizens Utility Board represents the interests of residential and small-business utility customers and has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes, secure refunds and fight for clean, affordable energy. For more information, call CUB's Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org .

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association was incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit shortly after the first Energy Fair in 1990. MREA's mission is to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable living through education and demonstration. To learn more, call 715-592-6595 or visit www.midwestrenew.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board