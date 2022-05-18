Tquila Automation receives multi-million dollar investment from Delta-v Capital

Intelligent automation specialist readies itself for growth and investment into skills development

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent automation (IA) specialist, Tquila Automation, has received multi-million dollar funding from Delta-v Capital, a leading growth equity firm that invests in high-growth, tech-enabled services and software companies.

Tquila Automation intends to use the funding to super-charge its meteoric rise, both organically and through M&A activity. This will take place across AMER and EMEA.

Any M&A activity will have a specific focus on companies in the Americas which can offer IA skills and services that clients demand. This includes specialists with pre-configured automations.

Founded by Tom Abbott and Richard Denton in 2019, Tquila Automation deploys Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies to help forward-thinking organisations dramatically improve the way they work. The business has enabled global brands in healthcare, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, utilities, FMCG, and more to remove onerous tasks and processes, releasing human workers to focus on value-added productivity.

Analysts estimate the RPA market is expected to reach $23.9 billion by 2030, growing annually by 27.7% (CAGR). In this context, Tquila passionately believes that automation has the power to transform businesses, grow their value and make work more rewarding. It partners with RPA software vendor, UiPath, to achieve this and Tquila was awarded UiPath Industry Solutions Partner of the Year in 2021.

Tom Abbott, Tquila Automation CEO, says, "For the last two years, Tquila Automation was backed by Momentum Partners and Tquila Group, whereby their investments allowed us to double in size, expand across our core markets, and receive industry accolades from our technology partners. The Delta-v Capital investment is a turning point for the business. It will accelerate growth plans, particularly in the United States, where we plan to double our headcount again in 12 months and establish our global headquarters in Austin, Texas."

Garrett Marsilio, Principal at Delta-v Capital, added, "Tquila is one of the fastest-growing digital services firms within one of the fastest-growing segments of enterprise software. We are thrilled to partner with the exceptional management team, board, and existing investors, including Tquila Group and Momentum Partners. With exciting career pathways and an inclusive culture, Tquila is attracting and developing intelligent automation professionals with sought-after expertise. The team's industry-specific packaged solutions are delivering significant return-on-investment and high satisfaction scores across its enterprise customers."

About Tquila Automation

Tquila Automation is a leading intelligent automation specialist. It helps enterprising and ambitious businesses to dramatically improve the way that things are done by removing onerous tasks and processes, releasing human workers to focus on value-added productivity. It passionately believes that automation has the power to expedite business transformation, enhance enterprise value and deliver positive impact on people's lives. Tquila has offices in Austin, Bucharest, Cardiff and London. Discover more at tquila-automation.com.

About Delta-v Capital

Delta-v Capital is a leading provider of growth equity and liquidity solutions with approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management. Delta-v has a history of partnering with exceptional management teams and shareholders building market-leading technology businesses with sustainable differentiation. Delta-v targets investments between $3 and $30+ million across technology sectors, including cloud and managed services, cybersecurity, DevOps, digital infrastructure, software-as-a-service, and wellness & lifestyle tech. Delta-v has offices in Boulder, CO and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit deltavcapital.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Tquila Automation