SourceAmerica Names Ricardo Terrazas as Vice President, Government Affairs

Appointment to develop and implement a robust public policy agenda

VIENNA, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® proudly announces that Ricardo "Rick" Terrazas has been named vice president, government affairs, effective May 17. He will report directly to SourceAmerica President and CEO Richard Belden.

SourceAmerica logo (PRNewsfoto/SourceAmerica) (PRNewswire)

Terrazas will lead SourceAmerica's government affairs activities, with responsibility for a wide range of advocacy and legislative efforts, including building key relationships with Congress, the administration, and the disability community to increase awareness and support of the AbilityOne® Program—one of the nation's largest sources of employment for people who are blind or have significant disabilities; advocating against proposed legislation, rules and regulations that could harm the Program, AbilityOne employees and network of nonprofit agencies; and working with the SourceAmerica Board of Directors Public Policy Committee.

"We're glad that SourceAmerica and our mission will continue to benefit from Rick's vast knowledge and experience on Capitol Hill," said Belden.

Terrazas joined SourceAmerica in November 2021 as defense policy analyst, and since February has served as interim vice president, government affairs. He brings a wealth of Capitol Hill experience to SourceAmerica, having served as chief of staff and district chief of staff for two members of Congress representing suburban and outlying areas of San Diego County, California. Terrazas advised on a variety of issues affecting the disability community, including labor, healthcare, and defense as district director for a former chair of the House Committee on Armed Services, and later, as district chief of staff and chief of staff to a member of the House Committee on Education and Labor.

"I am excited and honored to represent the nearly 40,000 AbilityOne employees in the SourceAmerica network and communicate their voice to Congress after 25 years of public service in the House of Representatives," said Terrazas.

Terrazas' appointment to the role comes as SourceAmerica prepares to bring its Grassroots Advocacy Conference back to Capitol Hill June 13-16 following a two year in-person hiatus.

Terrazas earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

About SourceAmerica:

SourceAmerica connects government customers and other organizations to a national network of nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SourceAmerica