Robert Downey Jr.'s FootPrint Coalition Ventures Joins Motif FoodWorks in its Effort to Reimagine Plant-Based Foods

FootPrint Coalition invests in Motif and its work on the next generation of plant-based foods

Motif to offer alternative beef, pork and chicken products for foodservice providers, distributors, and retailers with private labels

BOSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif FoodWorks, the Boston-based food technology company making plant-based food better tasting and more nutritious, today announced an investment by Robert Downey Jr.'s FootPrint Coalition Ventures. Along with the investment, the companies will partner on the development of new-to-the-world plant-based food forms.

Separately, Motif also unveiled an expanded product portfolio—in addition to its food technologies—for foodservice providers, distributors, and retailers with private labels. The new products include finished alternative beef, pork and chicken formats that feature its breakthrough food-technologies HEMAMI™ and APPETEX™.

FootPrint Coalition Ventures Partnership

FootPrint Coalition's investment in Motif comes as the plant-based food category continues to grow. In 2021 alone, U.S. retail plant-based food sales grew three times faster than total food sales to $7.4 billion¹. And investments in the category reached a record of $5 billion, up 60% from 2020².

Motif's approach as a different kind of food technology company—reinventing the way science and the culinary arts are applied to make plant-based foods better tasting, more nutritious and sustainable—is what caught the celebrity investor's and FootPrint Coalition's attention.

"If plant-based foods are going to make a real impact on sustainability, we need an approach that's both delicious and nutritious," said Robert Downey Jr., founder of FootPrint Coalition Ventures. "By focusing on both better tasting and healthier options, Motif is not only making a difference in products today, but reimagining the future of tomorrow's plant-based foods."

In addition to the investment in Motif, the two parties will work together to shape the next wave of innovation in plant-based foods. This includes moving beyond animal mimicry to create new product categories that provide consumers with healthier, better tasting plant-based options.

"Whether on the store shelf or a menu, we're focused on making our customer's plant-based foods so desirable that people actually crave them," said Jonathan McIntyre, CEO of Motif FoodWorks. "We couldn't be more excited to have Robert and FootPrint Coalition on board as an investor and a partner in our work to grow the category."

Products for Foodservice Providers, Distributors, and Retailers with Private Labels

The FootPrint Coalition investment comes as Motif continues to expand its product portfolio. Motif also announced the availability of three finished products for foodservice providers, distributors, and retailers with private labels, providing a range of options for any menu or product line.

The products include alternative beef, pork and chicken options featuring Motif's breakthrough food technologies—HEMAMI™ and APPETEX™—that provide rich meaty flavor and texture. Called "Motif MoBeef™," "Motif MoPork™" and "Motif MoChicken™," Motif MoBeef™ Plant-Based Burger Patties are available now. Motif MoBeef™ Plant-Based Ground and Motif MoPork™ will arrive later this year. And Motif MoChicken™ will be available in 2023.

Using its holistic food design expertise, Motif originally created alternative burgers and sausages to showcase the performance of its food technologies. Due to an overwhelmingly positive reception—both with consumers and restaurant customers—Motif decided to offer its finished formats to foodservice operators, distributors, and retailers with private labels.

"With our Motif MoBeef™, Motif MoPork™ and Motif MoChicken™ options, chefs, retailers and distributors can offer the absolute best plant-based experience, with umami, mouthwatering flavor and a meaty bite that consumers have been asking for from products in the category," said McIntyre.

Try Motif MoBeef™ Plant-Based Burger Patties and Ground

Motif will showcase its Motif MoBeef™ Plant-Based Burger Patties and Ground at the upcoming National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago May 21-24. For a chance to take a bite out of the future of plant-based foods, stop by booth #9724, or Flavor Foray's Championship BBQ and Cook-off on the evening of May 22 for a special dish—featuring Motif MoBeef™ Plant-Based Ground—created by vegan Chef Chloe Coscarelli.

About Motif FoodWorks

Motif FoodWorks makes plant-based foods so desirable that people actually crave them. Motif provides companies with a range of food technologies and finished food forms, from solutions for meat and dairy alternatives to experiences that inspire new categories. By pioneering breakthrough approaches to food science and the culinary arts, Motif is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in plant-based foods – delivering innovations for taste, texture and nutrition that benefit people and the planet. For more information, visit www.madewithmotif.com.

About FootPrint Coalition Ventures

Founded by Robert Downey Jr, Steve Levin, and Jonathan Schulhof, FootPrint Coalition Ventures is bringing individuals access to the venture backed companies creating the next generation of climate friendly power, food, transportation, fashion, and homes. The firm uses media and storytelling to accelerate the adoption of the products and services addressing our climate crisis. Find out more at www.footprintcoalition.com/investments.

