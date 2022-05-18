REVEALED: The Top Candy + Snack Trends at the 25th Annual Sweets & Snacks Expo

Gimme S'more Options, Fun Flavors and Surprising Twists

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sweets & Snacks Expo showcases the latest products and innovations in candy and snacks, and for the past 25 years, those products have made it onto store shelves and paved the way for groundbreaking flavor trends in the industry and beyond. Before these new products debut at the show in Chicago, we've narrowed down the top trends you'll see at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo.

(PRNewswire)

"For 25 years the Sweets & Snacks Expo has been the most significant driver of candy and snack flavor and product trends in North America, and 2022 is no different. Attendees at this year's show will be able to taste the products that will shape store shelves for weeks, months and years to come," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "There's something for everyone trending this year, whether you are looking for a new twist on a classic favorite or something brand new altogether."

Here are some of the trends you can expect to see in 2022:

S'more Variety: You won't need a campfire to enjoy the quintessential taste of summer. S'mores-flavored treats – and everything you need to make them – are taking over this summer and throughout the year.

Flavor Intensity: Salty, sweet or turn up the heat? There's something for everyone looking for a more intense flavor in their favorite treat. Look out for flavor extremes: amp up that sour flavor, introduce some heat into your sweet or pick the spiciest chip.

Newstalgia: This year, it's all about "newstalgia" – fresh and innovative twists on the classics you know and love. It's treating like you've never experienced before.

All About Options: Everyone treats and snacks a little differently, which is why confectionery and snack companies are offering a range of package sizes and product types to meet every occasion.

These trends are especially exciting as National Candy Month approaches in June. A candy moment on the rise, National Candy Month bridges the confectionery sales gap between the major holidays in the spring and fall for retailers across the country and gives consumers a chance to celebrate with their favorite treats and snacks as they kick off the summer.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo celebrates 25 years of innovation and trendsetting in the confectionery and snack industries in 2022. Join us at Chicago's McCormick Place from May 23-26 to see the latest in product innovation, connect with industry leaders and gain important insights into reaching today's candy and snack consumers.

To get more information or register, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and work to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Lauren Boland

Lauren.Boland@CandyUSA.com

Director of Communications

330-571-3693

Carly Schildhaus

Carly.Schildhaus@CandyUSA.com

Senior Manager of Public Affairs

516-776-8082

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Confectioners Association