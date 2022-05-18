TAIPEI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurt Sievers, President and Chief Executive Officer of NXP Semiconductors, will deliver the keynote for COMPUTEX 2022 CEO Keynote series. This digital keynote will be on Tuesday May 24, at 2:00 PM (UTC+8), with and will focus on, "Building the Foundation for Consistent Edge Experiences."

NXP President and CEO Kurt Sievers to Deliver CEO Keynote at COMPUTEX 2022 on Building the Foundation for Consistent Edge Experiences (PRNewswire)

Kurt Sievers will highlight what's next in semiconductor solutions and how the right mix of technologies like edge processing, Machine Learning, AI, safety, security and interoperability, combined with a strong ecosystem of partners, helps to deliver consistent experiences for the smart connected world and future vehicles.

Kurt will be joined by Rafael Sotomayor, GM Connectivity and Security, Amanda McGregor, Senior Director of Product Management Edge Processing, Brian Carlson, Director of Global Product and Solutions Marketing, Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions, and Huanyu Gu, Director of Global Product Marketing and Business Development ADAS. Featured partners on the virtual stage will be industry leaders and important ecosystem partners around the globe.

"NXP is proud to be part of COMPUTEX 2022 and for our CEO, Kurt Sievers to deliver the presentation for the CEO Keynote," said Birgit Ahlborn, Vice President of NXP Communications. "As a company that enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation, we are looking forward to highlighting how NXP is pushing the boundaries in IoT, automotive, Industrial and IoT and working with our partners in the Taiwan electronics ecosystem."

NXP is making key investments in developing cutting-edge solutions that are reimagining how we connect and interact with our world. Join NXP CEO Keynote to attain an insider's view into a new and truly interoperable future, and the comprehensive system solutions for autonomy, connectivity and electrification – with safety and security built-in.

COMPUTEX 2022 will be grandly held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from May 24 to May 27, 2022. In addition, TAITRA will simultaneously hold an online exhibition called COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). Meanwhile, Taiwan External Trade Development Council will organize COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights.

Join COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum: https://events.computextaipei.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMPUTEX