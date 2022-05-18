HITEC Announces 2022 HITEC 50 - Top Hispanic Tech Leaders In Latin America, Spain & Portugal

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC, the globally recognized premier executive leadership organization of senior-level business and technology executives, announced today the award recipients of the HITEC 50 recognition.

The HITEC 50 award program recognizes and celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of the most influential and notable Hispanic executives and entrepreneurs in the technology industry across Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Those who are nominated, or submit themselves for the award, are evaluated based on their accomplishments in the ever-changing technology industry and landscape, and for their mentoring and professional development activities.

Awardees of the HITEC 50 recognition represent the top tier talent that is making a positive impact on the technology industry, and serve as role models to the next generation of leaders that are accelerating in their respective businesses and communities. Each year, HITEC receives countless submissions and nominations for this award, and each year, with an expanding pool of worthy candidates, the award becomes more competitive to earn. Those recognized within the HITEC 50 are the best of the best; the crème de la crème, and it is an honor to be able to recognize the awardees each and every year.

"Congratulations!" said Lúcia Soares, Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee. "In recognition of technology's ever-increasing role in business transformation, HITEC continues to recognize technology and business executives that deliver outstanding results and drive transformational change while also inspiring and developing the next generation of technology leaders. We are honored to have reviewed applications from many deserving leaders and are proud to publish the 2022 HITEC 50 - an elite representation of Hispanic technology leaders in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America."

The objective of this award is not only to recognize talented individuals and highlight their achievements, but also to foster business and professional growth for HITEC members, and finally to help build and develop strategic business relationships that will encourage growth within the industry globally.

"I continue to be amazed by the expanding global footprint of Hispanic Technology leaders as the world becomes even more technology powered" said Guillermo Diaz, Jr, chairman of HITEC. "What is even more powerful is seeing more gender diversity in technology and these top 50 leaders are the example for the next generation so they 'can be what they can see'".

