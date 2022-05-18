Heffernan Financial Services Unveils New Website

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Financial Services, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. Some key features of the new site include a modern design, improved functionality, and more comprehensive user experience.

The newly enhanced content focuses on highlighting Heffernan Financial Services dedication to providing advisory services to their clients. The site provides an in depth look at the company's various services – Retirement Plan Consulting, Executive Benefits and Life Insurance, and Wealth Management as well as providing easy-to-use resources for visitors. A new blog section was also built-in, allowing visitors to keep abreast on legislative updates and the markets. These resources, along with many more of the site's features, extend tools and information to individuals and business owners looking for solutions.

"We are excited about the new design of our website and hope our clients find it informative and easy to navigate," said Blake Thibault, Managing Director, Heffernan Retirement Services.

To see the site's refreshed and streamlined look and connect with a member of the financial team, visit the new website at heffgroupfs.com.

About Heffernan Financial Services

Heffernan Retirement Services is a full-service financial services firm, serving for-profit, non-profit clients, foundations and individuals with retirement plan consulting, executive benefits and life insurance as well as a holistic financial planning. The advisors of Heffernan Financial Services and Heffernan Retirement Services serve $267,207,310 in brokerage assets through LPL Financial and $5,318,545,485 in advisory assets through Global

Retirement Partners (as of 12/31/2021). Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Global Retirement Partners (GRP), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. GRP, Heffernan Financial Services (HFS), Heffernan Retirement Services (HRS) and Heffernan Insurance Brokers (HIB) are separate entities from LPL Financial.

View original content:

SOURCE Heffernan Financial Services