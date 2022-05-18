Chelsea FC to meet Club América in Las Vegas, visit Charlotte FC to round out 2022 FC Series

Club will face Liga MX power July 16 and MLS newcomer July 20 before Arsenal match in Orlando July 23

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FC Series finalized its 2022 lineup Wednesday, as Chelsea FC of the English Premier League confirmed friendlies against Club América of Liga MX and Charlotte FC of Major League Soccer ahead of a stateside matchup with EPL rivals Arsenal in Orlando this summer.

Chelsea's FC Series tour includes Club América July 16 in Las Vegas , Charlotte FC July 20 and Arsenal July 23 in Orlando

Chelsea, champions of the 2021 UEFA Champions League, will face Club América, winners of a record 13 titles in Mexico's top league, on Saturday, July 16, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Blues will then travel to Orlando for training before visiting Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for an exhibition against MLS expansion club Charlotte FC the evening of Wednesday, July 20.

Chelsea's U.S. tour will culminate in the Florida Cup, a North London derby between Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, on Saturday, July 23.

Public sale for the Las Vegas and Charlotte matches starts Wednesday, May 25. Tickets to both FC Series matches in Orlando, including the Arsenal-Chelsea match and a July 20 friendly between Arsenal and Orlando City at Exploria Stadium, are available now.

The FC Series is the national expansion of the Florida Cup, the Sunshine State's largest annual international soccer and music event. The weeklong festival will also include additional ancillary events in Orlando featuring club legends and other celebrities, including a concert from Brazilian superstar Ivete Sangalo on Sunday, July 17, at Universal Orlando Resort.

Chelsea FC will be joining under new ownership. The Blues will only travel if the sale of the club has completed, and they accordingly are no longer subject to United Kingdom government sanctions.

Broadcast info and official start times for all FC Series matches will be announced in due course. For more information, including group and premium ticket details, visit FCSeries.com.

A complete FC Series match schedule can be found below:

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Chelsea FC (England) vs. Club América (Mexico) | Time TBD (Evening)

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV

Public sale starts 5/25, more info at FCSeries.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Arsenal FC (England) vs. Orlando City SC (USA) | Time TBD (Evening)

Exploria Stadium

Orlando, FL

On sale now at FCSeries.com

Chelsea FC (England) vs. Charlotte FC (USA) | Time TBD (Evening)

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, NC

Public sale starts 5/25, more info at FCSeries.com

SATURDAY, JULY 23 – FLORIDA CUP

Arsenal FC (England) vs. Chelsea FC (England) | Time TBD (Evening)

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL

On sale now at FCSeries.com

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

Florida Cup / FC Series CEO Ricardo Villar

"The Florida Cup has delivered unique international matchups since 2015, and we're proud to see this FC Series expansion come to fruition while maintaining our strong roots in the Latin American market. We can't wait to host Mexican powerhouse Club America alongside a pair of Premier League icons and two of MLS' most exciting young franchises in stadiums across the U.S. this summer."

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan

"After Florida Citrus Sports added the Florida Cup to its lineup a little over a year ago, we immediately looked for ways to elevate and amplify this incredible event and brand. This year's expanded field is yet another step in that direction, and we are looking forward to working with our partners in Las Vegas and Charlotte to literally put the FC Series on the map from coast to coast."

Chelsea FC Technical and Performance Advisor Petr Cech:

"We've always had a lot of success on our US tours, taking so many fans to the stadiums and giving them the opportunity to see Chelsea FC play live.

We have a huge fan base in the US that we've proudly built and we've seen that fan base getting bigger and bigger every year.

We are delighted to go and play in the FC Series and the Florida Cup, where in total we will have three competitive games to prepare well for our upcoming season and to show what we can do to the American audience."

Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue:

"Charlotte is a soccer city and to host Chelsea FC, one of the biggest clubs in the world, for an international friendly this summer is an incredible opportunity to showcase our region as a soccer hotbed. We've always said we wanted to bring the best talent and teams around the globe to Bank of America Stadium and this delivers on that promise. It is also an excellent opportunity for our players to play against the top competition in the world, and to continue to showcase our Club on a global stage."

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO/President Steve Hill:

"Bringing a match of this caliber to Las Vegas will create unparalleled excitement and energy, and we can't wait to welcome fans from around the world. The players, fans and staff will enjoy the many "Only Vegas" experiences that make Las Vegas the greatest arena on earth, from world class entertainment to unrivaled dining, sports and attractions."

About Florida Cup / FC Series

The largest annual international soccer event in the Sunshine State, the Florida Cup is a global platform that combines sports, music and entertainment. In 2021, the event's international TV audience reached over 5 million unique viewers. Across social networks, content posted by official event pages and shared worldwide reached more than 100 million people. In 2022, the event expands to the FC Series featuring multiple matches across the United States. For more information on the FC Series, visit FCSeries.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

About Chelsea FC

Chelsea Football Club is one of the world's top football clubs and reigning champions of Europe after winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto. It was followed by a first-ever world title in February 2022 when Chelsea beat Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in the FIFA Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London's most central football club, based at the iconic 41,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed 'The Blues', the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs saw Chelsea become the first club to win all four major UEFA club competitions twice following its earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners' Cup.

In addition to possessing some of the world's most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since its opening in 2007, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and U18 Premier League national championships in 2017 and 2018.

The Chelsea FC Women's team has also enjoyed plenty of success and completed a clean sweep of domestic honours in 2021 by winning the FA Women's Super League for the fourth time, the FA Women's League Cup for the second time and Women's FA Cup for the third time as well as reaching the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

The Chelsea Foundation also boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.

About Charlotte FC

Charlotte Football Club is the Major League Soccer Club in the Carolinas. The Club's mission is to be a unifying force that is bigger than one city and encourage a sense of belonging through a progressive, collective, and ambitious approach that guides efforts on and off the pitch. CLTFC is committed to driving growth through the sport and community outreach. Charlotte FC's home is Bank of America Stadium which is currently undergoing soccer-specific renovations totaling $50 million. These updates will provide an elite venue for MLS matches and a unique experience for players and fans. Charlotte FC is owned by David Tepper and is a part of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which also includes Bank of America Stadium and the Carolina Panthers. For more information, visit CharlotteFootballClub.com.

About Universal Orlando Resort

For more than 30 years, Universal Orlando has immersed guests in amazing moments. Across the award-winning destination, they can let go and live in the moment with those they care about most as they embark on incredible theme park adventures, like causing mischief with the Minions from Illumination's "Despicable Me," coming face-to-face with ferocious dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, walking the corridors of Hogwarts castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and so much more.

Universal Orlando is home to three epic theme parks that feature some of the world's most exciting and innovative experiences, including Universal's Islands of Adventure – named the #1 Amusement Park in the World for five years in a row by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice; Universal Studios Florida – home to the most technologically-advanced stunt show yet, The Bourne Stuntacular; and Universal's Volcano Bay – a tropical oasis like no other that features an actual beach right in the middle of Orlando.

Universal Orlando's hotels are destinations unto themselves and include Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal's Aventura Hotel, and Universal's Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites & Surfside Inn and Suites. And Universal's entertainment complex, Universal CityWalk, offers immersive dining and entertainment for every member of the family.

About Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium is owned and operated by the City of Orlando. Since opening in 1936 as a Works Progress Administration project by President Franklin D. Roosevelt at a cost of $115,000 and a capacity of 8,900, the stadium has undergone numerous expansions and name changes over the years. The historic venue underwent a massive $207.7 million reconstruction in 2014, which yielded 90% all-new construction and a completely modernized stadium. Its sustainable design achieved a LEED Silver Certification for new construction from the U.S. Green Building Council. In 2021, the stadium underwent an additional $60 million in construction upgrades and enhancements that included adding approximately 3,800 permanent seats on the North Plaza deck, creating a new premium Club Level on the east and west sides and installing more restrooms and concession areas for general admission. The continued investment has bolstered Camping World Stadium's ability to draw high-profile events like neutral-site college football games, the NFL Pro Bowl, WrestleMania, Monster Jam World Finals and big-name concerts while retaining its signature annual bowl games and events. For more information, visit CampingWorldStadium.com.

