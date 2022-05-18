BambooHR Ranked Among the Best Workplaces in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine

LINDON, Utah, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. BambooHR was listed as one of 32 HR organizations in the nation to be recognized for its excellence in creating exceptional workplace and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"BambooHR has always been a company centered on values and that has kept leadership and employees united in creating a culture people want to be a part of," said Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "We partner with Bambooligans to ensure the best quality of life, growth, openness, positivity, accountability, leadership and hard work. Having made this list for a second year is a testament to everyone's commitment to making this a workplace we all enjoy."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

In addition to unique benefits and perks like "paid vacation," financial wellness training, volunteer time off, and others, BambooHR offers a flexible work environment to support working parents and diverse lifestyles. BambooHR's values also inform its approach to hiring talent through processes like interview discrimination training and unbiased scoring. BambooHR believes people can do their best work when they're in an environment where they feel valued, a sense of belonging, and empowered. These ideals and programs support the creation of more diverse candidate pools.

About BambooHR

Serving more than 25,000 organizations and almost two million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is HR software designed for growing businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

