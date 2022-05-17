Talisker Intersects 11.84 g/t Au over 12.45 Metres near Surface on the 55 Vein at the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce high-grade results on a shallow portion of the 55 Vein within the Bralorne West block.

Key Points:

Hole SB-2022-013 is located within the Bralorne West block and focuses on near surface mineralization within the 55 vein.

Highlighted by 31.44 g/t Au over 3.9 metres within a larger mineralized envelope of 11.84 g/t Au over 12.45 metres.

The vein intersection is from 85.55 metres to 98 metres below the surface and increases the known mineralized envelope on the 55 vein (>3 gram x metres) to 450 metres x 480 metres.

The total mineralized drill intercepts on the 55 vein to date is 29.

Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 367 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 9.01 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.75 metres.

Matt Filgate, Vice President, Corporate Development of Talisker, commented, "Today's results highlight the growth potential of the current veins, demonstrating the excellent grade continuity and the ability for rapid resource expansion within the known veins. As we continue to expand our drilling along strike and down plunge of known mineralization, we expect to see the mineralizing footprint grow rapidly."

Three diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 138,741 metres (284 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 2420 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

SB-2022-013 Hole Description:

Complete assay results received.

Located in the Bralorne West block and hosted in dioritic intrusive and ultramafics.

55 vein intersected from 90.6 to 98.0 metres with visible gold and a mineralized hanging wall halo from 85.55 to 90.60 metres.

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos.

All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2022-013 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m)

Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Interpreted

Structure Method Reported SB-2022-013 85.55 86.05 0.5 3.23 55 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 86.05 86.95 0.9 15.95 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 86.95 88.15 1.2 2.84 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 88.15 89 0.85 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 89 90.6 1.6 0.00 Lost Core

SB-2022-013 90.6 91.1 0.5 2.57 55 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 91.1 91.6 0.5 1.32 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 91.6 92.1 0.5 1.61 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 92.1 92.6 0.5 1.66 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 92.6 93.3 0.7 3.86 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 93.3 94 0.7 2.57 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 94 94.5 0.5 2.78 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 94.5 95 0.5 6.48 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 95 95.5 0.5 16.65 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 95.5 96 0.5 203.00 Au-GRA22 SB-2022-013 96 96.5 0.5 7.33 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 96.5 97 0.5 0.88 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 97 97.5 0.5 1.73 Au-AA26 SB-2022-013 97.5 98 0.5 0.73 Au-AA26

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2022-013 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 255; Dip -72. True widths are estimated

at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported

includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm, respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's plans and future intentions with respect to its investment in TDG and exercise of its board nomination rights. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: SB-2022-013 hole location within the Bralorne West block. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: SB-2022-013 cross section with vein intersections and grade. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3: Vein 55 long section. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Talisker Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

