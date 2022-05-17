A prize to win for your study-in-China story

BEIJING, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Daily, the largest national English-language news group in the country, is opening a submission contest for study-in-China stories, seeking fresh voices from international students.

Its in-house Study China platform, which provides a full range of information for international students, has launched a story-telling contest, offering the top prize of 10,000 yuan (approximately $1,563) and other prizes ranging from 100 to 3000 yuan.

From April 11 through May 31, the contest is open to current students and those who have finished their studies and gone back to their own countries.

Works can be submitted in three categories, including articles, photos, and videos. Languages in either English or Chinese will be accepted.

Apart from the above prizes, students will get a chance to see their stories featured in the China Daily app, one of the most popular English-language news apps in China.

Interested?

