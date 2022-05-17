PORTUGAL HOME WEEK BRINGS TOGETHER INTERNATIONAL BRANDS AND DECISION MAKERS OF FURNITURE AND DESIGN

Stakeholders of the Furnishing and Design industries meet in Oporto

PORTO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The key players of the furnishing and design industries will gather at Portugal Home Week on June 21st and 22nd of 2022 at Alfândega do Porto - Congress Centre in Oporto.

The second edition of the event, held by the Portuguese Association of Furniture and Related Industries (APIMA) with the support of AICEP Portugal Global, will welcome professionals from over 40 countries to debate the future of the industries and show the world the latest innovations of the Portuguese House Row.

Portugal Home Week will have two key moments: Home Show and Home Summit. Home Show is an exhibition that showcases the best Portuguese Home Sector production, with the presence of 60 leading companies.

Home Summit is a think tank where the future of the cluster will be discussed. Pritzker-awarded architect Siza Vieira, Ingrid Abramovitch, Executive Editor of Elle Decor New York, and Mario Ortega, CEO of BIMObject LAM, Portugal and Spain, are some of the confirmed speakers so far.

Other actions will also be held, like meetings between companies and importers, leisure activities for the visitors, visits to the headquarters and showrooms of the companies showcased in the event, and other actions to promote Portuguese design, culture, and creativity.

According to Gualter Morgado, "Portugal Home Week aims to position the Portuguese Home Row internationally as a cluster of acknowledged quality." The Executive Director of APIMA highlights that "We expect to welcome visitors from the most important markets, like the USA, Canada, France, Spain, the UK, Germany, Austria, Belgium, and Nordic countries."

In its first edition, the event gathered 1 000 professionals and 50 companies, generating one million euros in orders and, in the following months, almost 10 million euros in business deals.

About Portugal Home Week:

Portugal Home Week is an international event dedicated to the industries of the Portuguese House Row, developed by APIMA with the support of aicep Portugal Global.

The event, exclusive to professionals, has two main moments: Home Show, an exhibition of the Portuguese House Row production, and Home Summit, a think tank with interventions of internationally acclaimed keynote speakers.

Portugal Home Week stands as a meeting point for the key international players of the industry and as a platform for brainstorming about the future of the House Sector.

View original content:

SOURCE PORTUGAL HOME WEEK