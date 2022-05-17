Planful Continues Momentum in Q1 2022 With Strong Results Following a Record-Breaking 2021

Company experiences significant growth trends, including new customer acquisitions worldwide, analyst recognitions, and an expanding partner program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced that the company continued its strong momentum in the first quarter of 2022, following its record-breaking performance in 2021 . Growth signs continue to trend up in 2022, including significant new customer acquisition in the U.S. and internationally and the addition of new resellers and partners. Also, in Q1 2022, Planful earned more analyst recognition and Great Place to Work Certification™.

Planful added many new global customers across industries in Q1 2022, including major brands like Alloy, Sisense, Ironclad, traackr, Afaxys, Shift Technologies, FlyDocs, Just Spices and Mayfield Group Holdings. The company signed an additional six resellers to drive growth: Forpoint, Decision Inc., Triscal, Henley, Verostone, and Finaptive (SI).

Planful continued to earn notice from analyst firms in Q1 2022, including being named a Challenger in the European BARC Score reports for Financial Performance Management and Integrated Planning and Analytics , in recognition of the company's strong product vision and expansion in Europe. Planful was named to the Constellation Research ShortList for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms for the 10th consecutive time and was named a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix for the ninth year in a row.

Continuing its people-first approach in Q1 2022, the company held Planful Palooza events in the U.S. and India, where employees gathered for a multi-day celebration to recognize the teams, individuals, and partners who made Planful's 2021 successes possible. Annual Partner awards were given out at the event, and the winners included:

Strategic Partner of the Year: Trintech

Solution Implementer of the Year: Keen Vision / CFO Solutions

Reseller of the Year: Veedon Partners

Customer Success Partner of the Year: Bakerfield Solutions

Rising Star Solution Implementers: Embark

Rising Star Resellers: Keyrus

Partner of the Year: UHY Consulting

The company's people-first focus received further validation when Planful earned Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S. and Canada, an honor that is based solely on what current employees say about their experience working at Planful.

"I'm proud of the Planful team's accomplishments last year and that we've increased momentum going into 2022," said Grant Halloran, CEO, Planful. "Our forward motion will continue when we come together in Las Vegas for Planful Perform later this month to discuss how Planful's innovations provide our customers with continued collaboration across the business to drive confident decision making."

"Trintech is honored to have won Planful's Strategic Partner of The Year award and is proud of the impressive growth our partnership has made in the market, '' said Darren Heffernan, President & Chief Operating Officer at Trintech. "We look forward to being the Platinum Sponsor at Planful Perform 2022 and continuing our mission of bridging the gap between finance and accounting teams worldwide."

