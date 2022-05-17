National Water Research Institute elects Musick Peeler's Steve Elie board chair

The NWRI is a leading non-profit innovator in water-science research

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors for the National Water Research Institute (NWRI) unanimously elected environmental attorney Steven J. Elie as its new chairman this week.

Elie, a Partner at the Los Angeles office of Musick Peeler LLP , has extensive experience advising clients in the water and wastewater fields on a range of environmental, and regulatory claims and litigation.

A highly recognized leader in water law and wastewater administration, Elie has secured numerous favorable verdicts on behalf of businesses, non-profit organizations and public entities. He has been a member of board of directors for the NRWI - a leading California-based nonprofit that collaborates with water utilities, regulators and researchers in innovative ways to help develop new and healthy sources of drinking water - since 2013.

Noting that NWRI partners with some of the country's foremost experts and scientists in water research and innovation, Elie said Friday that he felt particularly honored by the elevation.

"As a firm, we've been proud to provide counsel to clients and organizations like NWRI to help further their noble mission," said Elie. "As an individual, I'm thrilled and humbled by this opportunity."

R. Joseph De Bryin , Musick Peeler's Managing Partner, praised the board's decision in a statement Friday, noting the firm's clients also benefit from Elie's elevation.

"Steve's work with water industry leaders is a boon for them as well as our clients," said De Bryin. "We're happy to share that insight and expertise gained with the people we serve."

