Kohler Brings Global Innovations and Immersive Experiences to Salone del Mobile

KOHLER, Wis., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global lifestyle brand and leader in kitchen and bath products, debuts at the 2022 Salone del Mobile fair with new, innovative luxury products with nods to wellbeing and immersive experiences.

Kohler's Salone booth Hall 22 – Stand H15 H19 showcases new designs, colors and finishes and bathroom technology in an array of global products including:

Statement Shower Collection brings a range of unique shapes and an array of sizes to the shower. Innovative sprays elevate the showering experience, and universal compatibility means the system works wherever in the world it is installed. Inspired by iconic furniture and design, and defined by soft, approachable forms, the collection carries an underlying familiarity while creating striking aesthetics within the space.

Anthem Valves and Controls, in which every aspect has been thoughtfully designed to give users a truly immersive showering experience, tailored to exact specifications and altered according to needs. With two valve platforms to choose from – digital and mechanical– and meticulously engineered to fit global plumbing standards, these precision systems elevate the showering routine to a next level sensory event, further expanding Kohler's industry-leading approach to digital showering.

Intelligent toilets, including the Numi 2.0 that features personal cleansing functionality, lighting and audio that can create spa-like environments within the space, auto open/close and flush as well as an embedded voice assistant, and the Veil, Eir and Innate Intelligent toilets that provide optimum personal hygiene and striking, sleek designs.

Stillness bath, which offers an entrancing bathing experience through the combination of water, aromatherapy, lights, and fog, is inspired by Japanese forest bathing.

The globally available Occasion bathroom faucet collection, that offers a comprehensive collection of lavatory and bathing faucets, along with matching accessories and striking finishes to make a gracious statement in the bathroom space.

Brazn bath collection combines the simplicity of minimalism with elegant, functional solutions; available in striking Honed Black as well as White.

Kohler also offers a virtual experience of its booth – guests can register now on the StudioKohler site ahead of the June 7 opening.

Additionally, in honor of Milan Design Week, Kohler has made a donation to Water Mission's WASH projects in Indonesia, helping to bring safe water and sanitation to up to 10,000 people through 15 projects in 2022. Through impactful products and inspiring partnerships, Kohler's Believing in Better platform strives to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations through design, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Guests can also experience Kohler and the world premiere of "Divided Layers" by Daniel Arsham in the Palazzo del Senato (Via Senato 10) daily from 12:00pm to 10:00pm from Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12.

