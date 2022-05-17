First Copywriting Certification Course Facilitated by a Black Female Copywriter Hits 1,000 Accredited Colleges and Universities Nationwide

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's data-drenched landscape, consumers are exposed to anywhere from 4,000 to 10,000 advertising messages a day, according to digital marketing experts. That means billions of business owners are fighting a losing battle trying to get their products and services noticed amid an unprecedented torrent of information.

Apryl Beverly, the marketing mastermind behind BAAB Writing and Marketing Services and its Word Stylistz® division, is ready to turn the tide by teaming up with Lovegevity University for the release of Persuasive Copywriting – the first copywriting certification course facilitated by a Black female copywriter that's available in accredited colleges and universities nationwide.

Designed for professionals, creatives, consultants and businesses owners, this game-changing course arms students with the proven strategies and skills they need to attract and win customers. Beverly funnels her over two decades of copywriting and marketing expertise into an innovative 10-week certification course that teaches students how to excite, engage and motivate audiences to take action.

Enrolling at 1,000 accredited colleges and universities worldwide starting on May 17, 2022, the course combines interactive online learning with quizzes and assignments, live class discussions and instructor-led office hours to provide a flexible learning environment for busy freelancers, creatives and professionals. There is also a portfolio-building capstone project that students must complete to earn their certification.

"Whether it's a sales email, an Instagram post or a more in-depth communication, you only have a few seconds to impress potential or current customers. The Persuasive Copywriting certification program provides students with the expert guidance and timeless strategies needed to create content that intrigues, excites and engages their target audience," Beverly said.

"With the amount of data and information in the digital universe increasing at an exponential rate, reaching prospects and customers is going to be tougher than ever in the coming years. This certification course walks students through how to craft marketing messages that hit the mark," she added.

Recognized as a thought leader and influencer in the marketing sphere, Beverly is no stranger to disrupting the status quo. In 2018, she launched Word Stylistz®, the world's first, female-owned flat-rate sales writing and content marketing service geared to women-owned businesses catering to diverse audiences.

"There is no better time for business owners, marketers and students to fully embrace the power of persuasive copywriting," said Cho Phillips, CEO of Lovegevity. "Persuasive Copywriting features relatable, down-to-earth lessons that give aspiring and current marketing professionals and business owners an edge when it comes to using words to seize attention and promote, market and sell products and services."

For more information and to register for the course, visit http://persuasivecopywriting.co.

About Apryl Beverly

Apryl Beverly is the founder of BAAB Writing and Marketing Services, a copywriting and content marketing agency, and Word Stylistz®, the world's first online woman-owned, flat-rate sales writing agency. Since launching her writing and marketing firm in 2011, she and her team have crafted compelling copy for small business owners and global brands.

Her clients have generated more than $100 million in revenue from the content her agency has produced. She's the author of two books including the best-seller, Shots Fired! How to Write Copy that Pierces Hearts (And Opens Wallets). She is also frequently called on to facilitate training events on essential copywriting and marketing communications principles.

Apryl has more than 20 years of copywriting and marketing communications experience and is a graduate of The Ohio State University in Journalism and the University of Phoenix in Master of Business Administration in Marketing. Visit https://baab.biz/ for more information.

About Lovegevity

Lovegevity is a career and technical education course provider to schools, colleges, and universities. Founded in 1997 by Cho Phillips, Lovegevity is partnered with over 2,200 accredited colleges and universities across the United States and around the world. Programs are built to provide skills, training, and education through a variety of learning experiences, including hands-on, real-world learning and paid internships. Lovegevity builds hybrid programs for both classroom and online learning with career focused learning outcomes. For more information visit www.Lovegevity.com

