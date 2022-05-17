ELISA PAK JOINS CADENCE AS VP, LEISURE BUSINESS RELATIONS AMID PERIOD OF UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence is overjoyed to announce the addition of Elisa Pak as Vice President, Leisure Business Relations. A decorated and distinguished hospitality and travel industry sales and marketing leader, Pak has established and represented marquee properties for some of the world's leading operators of luxury hotels, including Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Auberge Resorts Collection, working with the travel advisor community and cultivating lasting relationships every step of the way.

Per Cadence Founder and CEO Wendy Burk: "We are humbled and elated by this opportunity, but working with Elisa will be anything but new. She has been a trusted partner and friend to the entire Cadence community for many years, and we are beyond excited to be able to work even more directly with her to elevate the ways in which we can better serve our advisors and our partners."

Pak's vision fits seamlessly into the Cadence ethos of taking better care of people – advisors, clients, and partners alike. "I believe in creating a culture of authentic relationships and working towards a win-win solution to mutually grow our businesses," Pak asserts. "When our mindset is on this common goal, we can achieve so much more together." Pak joins the Host Agency team in coordination with long-serving colleagues, Gail Concepcion and Meg Meyer.

Pak joins Cadence at an exciting time, as the Host Agency is thriving amidst an environment of unprecedented travel demand. This demand has also led to equally unprecedented growth. Cadence has added over 50 new advisors to their community in the past 18 months alone – the largest expansion to their Host Agency division in the company's 27-year history. The new faces to Cadence, many of which have migrated from other agencies, also represent a significant uptick in revenue for the La Jolla, CA based company, with more than $20M in annual travel sales added this year. "We never lost our customers [in 2020 and 2021]; they just weren't traveling as much," Burk explains. "Now everyone is making up for lost time, booking unforgettable trips for themselves and referring their nearest and dearest family members, business associates and friends. We've never been busier, and the future has never looked brighter."

ABOUT CADENCE

Cadence is a global travel company dedicated to taking better care of people. With a 27-year history, a stellar reputation and unrivaled industry status as their foundation, Cadence provides high-touch advisor support, full-service accounting, personalized marketing and creative services, competitive earning potential, and inspiring recognition programs for independent leisure travel advisors. But more than anything, Cadence fosters an environment that feels like family - with a connected community of elite and experienced travel advisors, and caring support from the best team in travel.

