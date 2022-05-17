DAVID BLAINE ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT RESORTS WORLD THEATRE

"DAVID BLAINE LIVE" to Mesmerize Audiences in Sin City Beginning September 30, 2022

Tickets Go On Sale Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m. PT

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magician, extreme illusionist, and stunt artist, David Blaine, is taking his mind-blowing talent to Las Vegas with his first-ever residency, DAVID BLAINE LIVE, exclusively at Resorts World Theatre. Known for his awe-inspiring magic tricks and death-defying stunts, Blaine will continue to push the limits and attempt unthinkable feats in the newest theatre on the Las Vegas Strip beginning September 30, 2022.

Resorts World Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

"The room is so intimate," said Blaine. "Resorts World Theatre has sparked my imagination and I am so excited to create something unique in magic."

"Seeing the greatest magician in the world in the newest, state-of-the-art theatre in Las Vegas will be a show unlike anything this city has ever seen before," says Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents, Las Vegas. "Combining forces will make for a truly spectacular production, and we can't wait for live audiences to be blown away."

Tickets and a limited number of premium VIP packages for DAVID BLAINE LIVE will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, May 22 at 10 p.m. PT.

The first six show dates going on sale to the public on Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m. PT are:

September 30 / October 1

October 28 / October 29

December 16 / December 17

Exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, the new, 5,000 capacity, Resorts World Theatre, which officially opened its doors on Dec. 1, 2021, is a multi-level concert and entertainment venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

ABOUT DAVID BLAINE

Described by Howard Stern as the greatest magician that ever lived, David Blaine single-handedly redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special Street Magic when he was just twenty-three, which Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller called "the best TV magic special ever done." The New York Times noted that Blaine has "taken a craft that's been around for hundreds of years and done something unique and fresh with it," whilst The New Yorker claimed "he saved magic." Over the last two decades, Blaine's nine primetime specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, survived standing atop a 100ft tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, endured 44 days inside a transparent box in London on nothing but water, and had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils. Blaine also spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breath holding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes. In addition to the many millions who have seen him on television, Blaine has also performed live for audiences of over 20,000 in arenas around the world. He has performed intimately for every sitting American president including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as well as a number of international leaders and prominent figures such as Henry Kissinger, Michael Bloomberg, Stephen Hawking, Muhammad Ali, among others. His TED talk became one of Bill Gate's personal favorites and is widely considered the most revealing testimony Blaine has ever given on the topic of his remarkable career.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Press Inquiries:

For David Blaine:

Jill Fritzo

jfritzo@jillfritzopr.com

For Resorts World Las Vegas:

Emily Kjesbo

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Emilyk@abmc-us.com

