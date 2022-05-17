The Dallas Opera Announces Changes and Updates to Its Streaming Platform, thedallasopera.TV

Platform Now Free for All Users Without Paid Subscription

2021/2022 Mainstage Productions Available for Streaming

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Opera announces the elimination of subscription fees for its streaming platform, thedallasopera.TV. The platform and its content—including full productions from the mainstage, concerts, and recitals; all TDO Network series; OperaKids family programs and education resources; TDO Connections™, and more—will now be free to all users, with occasional original pay-per-view projects at a low cost.

"The Dallas Opera is pleased to expand access to thedallasopera.TV by removing the paywall for our audiences," said Ian Derrer, TDO Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "We learned a great deal during the pandemic shutdown about creating content for this digital stage, understanding demand, and generating interest via social media. We also learned that free access creates a better user experience and offering a variety of access points is an important part of growing new audiences."

Free content on thedallasopera.TV will be easier to browse and explore, under four categories:

Mainstage —Full-length HD productions and concerts from The Dallas Opera stage

TDO Network —Digital mini-series, created by and featuring the international opera community, including opera-themed and artist-hosted series that spotlight their interests and careers

OperaKids —Fun and engaging programming for young audiences, plus resources for parents and teachers created by TDO Educators

Backstage Pass—Exclusive content that takes viewers behind the scenes and deeper into opera's stories, including TDO ConnectionsTM, backstage footage, interviews with artists, and more

Unique collaborations and designed-for-digital film projects remain under the Originals category and will be free, or individually priced at low pay-per-view rates. Programming includes Vanished, Calleja—Lead Me Home, Calleja—Sacred Music from Saint Johns, and Beyond.

The full schedule for the 2022/2023 digital season will be announced this fall.

Beginning this spring and summer, programming on the Mainstage channel will include three of the company's 2021/2022 Season productions: Madame Butterfly (available now), starring Latonia Moore as Cio-Cio-San, and Jonathan Dove's comedic and poignant Flight, starring John Holiday as Refugee, both conducted by music director Emmanuel Villaume; and The Pearl Fishers, led by principal guest conductor Nicole Paiement and starring Joyce El-Khoury, René Barbera, and Alfredo Daza. In addition, recent TDO presentations and archival content will be available on a rotating basis, including Tosca (2015/2016) and La bohème (2014/2015).

TDO Network will include the complete catalogue of short-form social media series and include new episodes of: The News with Operawire, What Happened Was… with Zachary James , and Taking the Stage with Kristian and Quo ™ . All previously created TDO Network programming will remain available on the TDO social media channels.

OperaKids programming geared for young audiences and families includes MaestraMagic! ( New ), Kids Opera Boot Camp, Jack and the Beanstalk , and Doctor Miracle .

Backstage Pass will offer exclusive content that supplements TDO's mainstage and education work, including TDO Connections™—discussions and resources for audiences and communities to join The Dallas Opera's intentional process for human-centered, operatic storytelling; bonus content from artists, staff, musicians, and creative teams; Q&As with artists; adult education, and more.

Current subscribers to thedallasopera.TV have immediate access to the new platform with their current accounts. New users can register for free access now.

thedallasopera.TV is made possible by Lead Sponsor Martha Peak Rochelle and the McCasland Strategic Opportunities Fund

With additional support from The Dallas Opera donor family

The Dallas Opera is supported, in part, by funds from:

the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture; the Texas Commission on the Arts;

and the National Endowment for the Arts.

American Airlines is the official airline of The Dallas Opera.

Lexus is the official vehicle of The Dallas Opera.

Advertising support from The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas Opera is a proud member of OPERA America.

About The Dallas Opera



One of the leading opera companies in the country, The Dallas Opera has an extraordinary legacy of world-class productions and thrilling premieres featuring the greatest operatic artists of our time. Inaugurated in 1957 with a concert featuring the incomparable Maria Callas, TDO is known for the notable U.S. debuts of a host of legendary artists including Plácido Domingo, Dame Joan Sutherland, Jon Vickers, Franco Zeffirelli, and Sir David McVicar. The company has long been an industry leader and innovator through groundbreaking initiatives including the Hart Institute for Women Conductors, TDO Network, free public simulcasts, acclaimed art song recitals, the national vocal competition, special concerts, and outstanding family and award-winning education programs. TDO's home is the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District. As one of the largest performing arts employers in North Texas, TDO is proudly committed to diversity, both onstage and off, and is a major contributor to the economic vitality and international cultural reputation of this region.

