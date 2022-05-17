ConvergeOne Leaders Deanna Davenport and Wendy Munnell Recognized as Power 70 Solution Providers on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital modernization solutions, today announced that Deanna Davenport, Senior Director, Lifecycle Services, and Wendy Munnell, Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships, WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company, have been named to the prestigious 2022 Women of the Channel list, compiled by CRN. Davenport and Munnell were further distinguished as Power 70 Solution Providers.

ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

The Women of the Channel list is an annual ranking of top female executives across the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers. CRN recognized Davenport and Munnell for driving success through their leadership, insight, and expertise. CRN also selected Davenport and Munnell as two of 70 female executives to be featured on the Power 70 Solution Providers, a list that highlights women who prioritize customer relationships and develop innovative technology solutions that meet and exceed customer needs.

Davenport leads ConvergeOne's Lifecycle Services team, with responsibility for adoption services, Cisco renewals, and Cisco lifecycle selling enablement and go-to-market. She has been in the Cisco channel for over 12 years and has spent the past six years helping Cisco partners and customers transform their journey in alignment with the shift to recurring revenue.

Since joining ConvergeOne, Davenport has successfully brought adoption and renewal teams together to drive innovative solutions to address customer needs. She has also helped ConvergeOne maintain its Cisco CX Advanced Specialization designation, leveraging her extensive industry experience to support partner and customer transitions to annuity-based offers. Davenport's leadership in Lifecycle Services led to ConvergeOne receiving Cisco's Global Award for Customer Experience Partner of the Year in 2021.

Munnell leads Marketing and Strategic Partnerships for WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company, acquired by ConvergeOne in November 2021. In her role, Munnell is responsible for the marketing vision, channel development and sales enablement. By building strong channel alliances with distributors and manufacturers, Munnell has helped the Company to achieve year-over-year growth and build a strong portfolio of providers and offerings.

Davenport's inclusion in the 2022 Women of the Channel is featured on the CRN website at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/wotc2022-details.htm?w=285 and Munnell's inclusion is featured at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/wotc2022-details.htm?w=861.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Dell Technologies, AWS, Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com .

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Gabrielle Lukianchuk, Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.781.0937

glukianchuk@convergeone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConvergeOne