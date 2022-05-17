ChurnZero Builds Momentum with Industry Awards and Accolades in Q2 2022

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero , a leading Customer Success platform, has earned multiple accolades from business and SaaS industry groups for its product innovation and industry leadership. EY, TrustRadius, G2, SIIA CODiE, and APPEALIE have recognized ChurnZero's platform, team, and customers in areas ranging from technological innovation and customer success services to the strategic vision of its senior leaders.

ChurnZero has quickly become one of Washington, D.C.'s premier technology companies and an employer of choice, growing revenue over 100% annually for the last three years. The company plans on doubling its headcount in 2022.

"Fast growth is unsustainable without the success of our customers and partners in addition to the recognition of our peers," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We deliver more than a Customer Success platform to our customers; we're also their partners. We provide the technology to drive revenue, streamline workflows, and deliver superior customer experiences, as well as the resources and expertise on how to get there. We're delighted that some of the most trusted names in our industry are ChurnZero's leadership and excellence in the Customer Success field."

ChurnZero's recent accolades and acknowledgments include:

APPEALIE Awards: Abby Hammer , ChurnZero chief customer officer and head of products, was named a , ChurnZero chief customer officer and head of products, was named a 2021-2022 SaaS Leader by APPEALIE , a software leadership award honoring top marketing and customer success executives. Other APPEALIE award winners include ten of ChurnZero's own customers, including SalesIntel, SPINS, Realync, Gravyty, TripleSeat, ProductPlan, Ellevation Education, Nylas, FreeWill, and Solink.

EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Finalist): You Mon Tsang is a finalist for the second consecutive year in Maryland , Virginia , and Washington, D.C. entrepreneurs who lead high-growth companies and think big to succeed. Winners are to be announced on June 29 . You Mon Tsang is a finalist for the second consecutive year in EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2022 Mid-Atlantic program , which celebrates, andentrepreneurs who lead high-growth companies and think big to succeed. Winners are to be announced on

SIIA CODiE Awards (Finalist): in the June 8-9 . ChurnZero was named a finalist in the SIIA CODiE Awards ' Client Success Team of the Year category. The "CODiEs" are a highly recognized, premier awards program for the business software industry. Winners are to be announced on

TrustRadius: ChurnZero earned the TrustRadius "Top Rated" award for the fourth consecutive year, based on verified user feedback from customers. "Reviewers on TrustRadius value ChurnZero's centralization of customer data, forecasting, in-app messaging, and customer segmentation," said Megan Headley , VP of Research at TrustRadius.

G2: Leading software marketplace G2 awarded ChurnZero its "Leader," "Momentum Leader," "Best Relationship," and "Easiest to Do Business With" awards, among others, for Spring 2022. In the past five years, ChurnZero has earned more than 260 G2 awards, including being given "Best Relationship" and "Software Leader" awards for the past 15 consecutive quarters.

ChurnZero's momentum comes on the heels of multiple industry accolades in Q1 2022, including a place on Forbes's America's Best Startup Employers 2022 list, the TrustRadius 2022 Most Loved award, and G2's 2022 Best Software Award.

