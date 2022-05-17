Boston Hemp Inc: Releasing New Cannabinoids, Expanding the Industry

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With new cannabinoids being discovered constantly within the hemp industry, the market continues to expand its offerings rapidly. Boston Hemp Inc. is one of the largest wholesalers in the United States and is introducing customers to new cutting-edge natural alternatives as quickly as they are produced.

With the marijuana industry's recent struggles and high prices, many customers are turning to hemp alternatives to replace their daily intake of THC. What cannabinoids are they turning to? Boston Hemp has been on the forefront of releasing the latest cannabinoids to be discovered. With the recent popularity of Delta-8 THC, lesser-known cannabinoids such as THC-O, HHC, and even hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, which are all federally legal, provide new options for customers looking to explore the depths of what hemp has to offer. "Delta-8 is a great alternative, but our customer base is finding a unique pleasure in ordering HHC (hexahydrocannabinol), THC-O, CBD, and hemp derived Delta-9 gummies" said Brandon Gadles, CEO at Boston Hemp Inc. "The prices are extremely affordable, and every product is 100% insured and lab tested for potency" he added.

HHC is a hydrogenated derivative of Delta-9 THC. THC-O is derived from Delta-8 THC. Legal Delta-9 THC is derived from hemp, but still contains a total level less than 0.3% by dry weight in each product. These newly released cannabinoids for the market are what customers expect to see from Boston Hemp and other industry leaders providing the newest options available.

The (what seems to be never ending) release of cannabinoids extracted from the hemp plant has catapulted the industry's growth globally at a remarkable rate. The hemp market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2019 but is now projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2027. Market researchers believe this growth can be directly attributed to innovative companies like Boston Hemp Inc. introducing the new cannabinoids.

As more cannabinoids continue to be discovered and produced for the market, testing the products is of the upmost importance. All of Boston Hemp's products are 100% insured and lab tested by third-party labs, ensuring accuracy and potency. The entire catalog of products, as well as wholesale requests, can be found on the company's website at bostonhempinc.com.

