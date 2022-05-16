InventHelp Inventor Develops Touch-Free Hand Sanitizer System (TRO-533)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create an improved hand sanitizer system for any public area or commercial business," said an inventor, from Burlington, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the R P SANITIZER. My design would eliminate the need for users to touch the unit in order to sanitize hands."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective touch-free hand sanitizer system for public locations. In doing so, it ensures that the proper amount of sanitizing solution is used. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for businesses and commercial locations. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-533, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

