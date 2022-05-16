InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask to Promote Social Distancing (TLS-151)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create a face mask product that would enhance behavioral compliance with social distancing," said an inventor, from Tallahassee, Fla., "so I invented the SOCIAL DISTANCE ALERT FACE MASK. My design would offer an effective way to know if someone entered your safe zone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved face mask to promote social distancing protocols. In doing so, it could help to prevent others from coming too close to the wearer. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp