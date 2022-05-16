Industry Software Leaders Share Proven Strategies to Ensure Safety & Security in a DevOps World

Volkswagen, Darktrace, & Forrester to Speak at Parasoft Global Live Event on May 19: Software Testing & Compliance Summit

MONROVIA, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced the Software Testing & Compliance Summit where manufacturing industry leaders will discuss how to solve modern software challenges to improve software quality, safety, and security through automated testing. Volkswagen, the featured keynote, will share how they implemented automated testing solutions into their CI environment at enterprise scale to ensure safety and security. Darktrace and Forrester join a panel of experts discussing strategies to reduce attack surface on software and innovative approaches to the future of secure software.

Parasoft (PRNewswire)

Register here to join Parasoft on Thursday, May 19, 2021 at 7 a.m. PT and 4 p.m. CEST at this virtual summit to discover proven strategies and best practices in software testing and compliance. Hear customers and partners share their stories from automotive, medical device, aerospace, and related industries.

Attendees will also learn about the latest test innovations and methods for ensuring safety and security in DevOps. The live event is an opportunity to connect with industry peers and get answers to your most pressing safety and security concerns from industry experts.

"Over the last couple of years, the acceleration of digital transformation has increased, moving DevOps from something that's nice to have to table stakes. If you're not automating the creation, testing, and deployment of your software, your competitors certainly are," said Arthur Hicken, event moderator and evangelist at Parasoft. "The industry leaders speaking at Parasoft's live virtual summit will discuss how their teams are evolving software delivery processes to ensure continuous quality, safety, and security of their software intensive systems."

Here's a preview of the summit sessions.

Volkswagen will cover how to scale testing and overcome the challenges of integrating software into an enterprise infrastructure.

A panel of experts from Darktrace, Forrester, and Parasoft will discuss the importance of software security and engineering in providing cyber resiliency to combat and withstand cyberattacks.

Lattix will share how to deliver high-quality software at speed and satisfy functional safety compliance to standards like IEC 61508, ISO 26262, DO-178C, and more.

View the detailed agenda and register today.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

Software Testing and Compliance Summit - Hosted by Parasoft - May 19 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parasoft