Datadog Enhances Monitoring and Security for Kubernetes

NEW YORK , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced a number of enhancements to its platform that simplify the monitoring and security of Kubernetes environments.

While orchestrated container environments are growing in overall adoption, they are also becoming increasingly time consuming and difficult to manage. To address this complexity and help companies more effectively monitor and secure their Kubernetes environments, Datadog has launched new platform enhancements specifically for Kubernetes users:

Container Monitoring: Datadog Operator for Kubernetes , Amazon EKS Blueprints Add-On , Helm integration and OpenTelemetry Span Ingestion support greatly simplify setting up monitoring in Kubernetes environments. With these enhancements, Kubernetes users can easily deploy and update the Datadog Agent without downtime, get deeper visibility into the health and performance of their dynamic infrastructure, and monitor their entire set of resources using Datadog monitors, dashboards and SLOs. , Helm integration andgreatly simplify setting up monitoring in Kubernetes environments. With these enhancements, Kubernetes users can easily deploy and update the Datadog Agent without downtime, get deeper visibility into the health and performance of their dynamic infrastructure, and monitor their entire set of resources using Datadog monitors, dashboards and SLOs.

Application Performance Monitoring: APM Service Pages now include detailed pod information. This allows customers to quickly identify issues impacting their containerized applications.

Security: Using Cloud Security Posture Management and Cloud Workload Security, Datadog customers can now continuously monitor their Kubernetes clusters for critical misconfigurations, report on CIS benchmarks and detect attacks against Kubernetes infrastructure in real time.

"Our 2020 research showed that Kubernetes was the dominant container orchestration platform among our customers. That trend has continued through 2021 and 2022 and the majority of our customers are choosing to manage their containerized applications through Kubernetes," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "These latest Kubernetes solutions enable Datadog to provide unparalleled performance and security to these customers as they continue to scale and grow their environments."

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

