Cymulate Bolsters North America and Global Sales Leadership with New Executive Appointments

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the Extended Security Posture Management market leader, today announced the appointment of Federica Melis, as SVP Global Channels and Partner Alliances and Rudy Piekarski as Vice President of Sales, North America, to lead their respective sales strategies and help further expand its customer base. The company continues to experience exceptional growth, having achieved 100% revenue growth globally, and 200% growth in North America in new bookings in 2021.

Melis joins Wendy Hoey, VP Alliances of North America and a previous winner of CRN's top Women of the Channel, in spearheading Cymulate's go-to-market channel strategy. Originally from Italy, Melis moved to the US five years ago after working in Germany for several years. Prior to joining Cymulate, Federica held senior roles at cybersecurity companies such as Proofpoint where she was recognized for her commercial leadership and was a member of the advisory council for business growth. She also held positions at tech giants such as Oracle, Citrix, Red Hat, and Dell, with her core focus on Fortune 1000 companies.

"I am very excited to join Cymulate," said Federica. "Cybersecurity is a complex and interesting space where you have the opportunity to make a difference for companies and help protect them from real threats. Cymulate's product is extremely compelling and I am looking forward to working alongside this dynamic team of professionals."

With over 25 years of experience, Rudy is a seasoned sales executive with an impressive track record of leading teams and growing customer bases comprising Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies as well as government organizations, most notably at LogRhythm. He has played a key role in taking several companies he has worked for to successful exits.

"Cymulate's platform has broadened its capabilities over recent months and provides a simple, surefire route for companies to understand their cyber posture. I believe this technology will play a vital role in the cyber arsenal of security teams for years to come," said Rudy. "I'm delighted to be joining the team, propelling the company to the forefront of CISO agendas and assisting in taking the company to its next growth level."

"We are very excited to expand our workforce and welcome Federica and Rudy to our Cymulate family as we continue reaching our key milestones," said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymulate. "They are both stellar executives, with rich experience, who will contribute great outcomes for our company. We look forward to Cymulate's continued success with both Federica and Rudy's talent onboard."

Cymulate SaaS-based Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) deploys within an hour, enabling security professionals to continuously challenge, validate and optimize their cyber-security posture end-to-end, across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. The platform provides out-of-the-box, expert and threat intelligence led risk assessments that are simple to deploy and use for all maturity levels, and constantly updated. It also provides an open framework to create and automate red and purple teaming by generating penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns tailored to their unique environments and security policies. Cymulate allows professionals to manage, know and control their dynamic environment.

