Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s Highly Impactful Long-Term Partnership With the Emily Krzyzewski Center Continues to Empower Underserved Students to Build Character and Achieve Academic and Career Success

DURHAM, N.C., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, is deeply committed to driving educational opportunities and providing the support and resources needed to develop students' talents, inspire them to act with character and purpose, prepare them to attend college, achieve academic and career success and reach their leadership potential. Understanding that education is one of the most fundamental foundations for a safe, healthy and productive life, Alexandria has forged deep partnerships in its communities with highly impactful non-profit organizations that offer holistic educational resources to underserved populations, such as the Emily Krzyzewski Center. Located in Durham, North Carolina ¾ where Alexandria has been at the forefront of developing and expanding the thriving Research Triangle life science and agtech ecosystems for over two decades ¾ the Emily K Center provides underserved and underrepresented students from elementary school through college with a suite of distinct educational programs designed to help them hone their academic and leadership skills, plan for and pursue higher education, explore and secure promising careers post-graduation and ultimately give back to their communities.

"We are humbled to work alongside game-changing organizations like the Emily K Center, and we are incredibly proud of the work we have done together to help underrepresented students cultivate their ambitions and maximize their potential as engaged, principled members of society ¾ truly changing the course of their lives through education," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments and board member of the Emily K Center. "By providing underserved Durham students with unique educational programs in an incredibly hands-on and impactful way, the center fills a critical role in developing the community's next generation of great innovators and effective leaders who have good moral character, a strong work ethic, integrity and the ability to inspire these traits in others."

Since the center opened in 2006, nearly 100% of the graduates from its Scholars to College program have been accepted to college, underscoring the non-profit's truly impactful work in the Durham community. In November 2021, in response to increasing demand for its programs, the Emily K Center opened its new 7,500 square foot building expansion, for which Alexandria's ongoing significant support was pivotal. With 50% more classroom space, new high-tech classrooms and dedicated one-on-one advising rooms, the new space is transforming the ways the non-profit engages and supports the growing number of students accessing its programs and helps them accomplish their college and career goals.

"It is an honor and privilege to work with partners like Joel and Alexandria, whose incredible support and generosity have been instrumental in helping the Emily K Center fulfill our mission to build on the academic, career and leadership potential of students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education," said Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, founder and board chair of the Emily K Center and former head coach of Duke men's basketball (1980–2022). "Since joining the center's board of directors in 2018, Joel's leadership and enthusiastic support have been invaluable in helping us realize our goal to optimize and expand our space and programming, which currently serves more than 2,000 students in the Durham area each year. We are grateful for our collaborative and long-term partnership with Alexandria, whose contributions have and will continue to have a significant positive impact on the lives of thousands of students."

Alexandria aligns every aspect of its mission-driven business and visionary corporate social responsibility efforts to advance human health and enhance the quality of people's lives. The company strategically partners with and supports leading regional and national non-profit organizations to create long-term, scalable solutions to the most pressing societal challenges. In addition to the company's longstanding efforts to tackle disparities in educational opportunities, Alexandria's bedrock social responsibility pillars aim to address disease and other threats to human health, hunger and food insecurity, opioid addiction, deficiencies in support services for the military and their families, homelessness, and mental health with a focus on children coping with suicide loss.

