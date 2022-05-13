LICY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Li-Cycle Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2022

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LICY).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Li-Cycle between February 16, 2021 and March 23, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 20, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

