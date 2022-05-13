Greatest Tomatoes from Europe at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, with a Press Event and Dinner at Casati's Modern Italian!

CHICAGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe is traveling once again, and this time, we're heading to the Windy City! Chicago is hosting the National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place from Saturday May 21st to May 24th and the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe will be there!

COME VISIT US! Level 3 - Booth 8927

Not only will attendees at the show learn all about the quality of the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe, but they will be able to see samples of the brands available in the US. We all love the sweet taste of a fresh tomato in summer, and these canned delights replicate that burst of sunshine all year long in kitchens around the world. Whether in homes or professional kitchens, the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe will make every dish sing!

Press Event and Dinner

On Monday May 23, Casati's Modern Italian restaurant in Lincoln Park will be the site of a press event and dinner featuring none other than the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe. Journalists, chefs, food writers, bloggers and press will be treated to delicious dishes made with these marvelous tomatoes for a dinner to remember.

A sample of the menu includes a fabulous tomato and cucumber cream with shrimp salad dressed with extra virgin olive oil, and delectable octopus in tomato and olive sauce with tomato and eggplant ragout.

Discover the brands at www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com and look for the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe at your local grocery stores, online and in specialty shops across the US.

GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE is not a specific brand, but rather, a campaign by ANICAV -- The Italian Association of Canned Tomato Producers, co-financed by the European Commission -- promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

