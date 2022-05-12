ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES ROSEWOOD RESIDENCES NAPLES

The New Development Marks Rosewood's Second Standalone Residential Project in the Region, Representing the Brand's Growing Footprint in the Florida Market

HONG KONG, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® is pleased to announce Rosewood Residences Naples, the second standalone Rosewood Residences in Florida, with sales to commence in late 2022. Situated on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida, the luxury residential units will offer a relaxed, high-end lifestyle for those looking to experience coastal living directly in the heart of Naples. With over five acres and almost five hundred feet of beachfront, this project is sure to become Naples' most enviable address. Developed by The Ronto Group and real-estate investment firm Wheelock Street Capital, Rosewood Residences Naples joins Rosewood Residences Lido Key, a new standalone residential property under development in Sarasota.

Naples, Florida (PRNewswire)

"Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is delighted to be a part of the expanding residential market in Naples, Florida," said Brad Berry, Vice President of Global Residential Development at Rosewood Hotel Group. "Rosewood Residences prides itself on providing its residents with resort-style living paired with best-in-class, luxury lifestyle experiences. Through the development of Rosewood Residences Naples, we look forward to growing our distinctive collection of ultra-luxury homes situated in both dynamic cities and resort destinations."

Combining beachfront living and high-rise luxury, Rosewood Residences Naples will boast breathtaking ocean views, extraordinary concierge amenities, and Rosewood's intuitive service offerings. With fewer than 50 units and an average indoor size of 5,300 square feet per unit and 3-4 bedrooms, each residence will include its own private elevator entry, spacious balconies, large walk-in closets, and specially crafted kitchens. Rosewood Residences Naples will embody a resident club-like atmosphere featuring an expansive fitness center, spa, and steam and sauna facilities. Younger residents will enjoy an interactive game room while adults can socialize or relax at the lounge and sports bar. Outdoor amenities consist of two pools, each with food and beverage options, one heated spa, and poolside cabanas.

"We are honored to partner with Rosewood to bring the brand's unparalleled residential product to such a coveted address in the heart of Naples," says Anthony Solomon, Owner of The Ronto Group. "With this being our second standalone Rosewood Residences project, we're confident that Rosewood's A Sense of Place philosophy and culture of service will be the ultimate compliment to the already sophisticated yet relaxed Naples lifestyle."

"We are thrilled to add a second Rosewood Residences location in Florida on this irreplaceable Naples beachfront site," adds Hunter Jones, Principal at Wheelock Street Capital. "Wheelock is pleased about the growing partnership with Rosewood as well as the continuation of our long-time relationship with The Ronto Group."

For more information about Rosewood Residences Naples, please visit 1601GulfShoreBlvd.com.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages a global collection of 29 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About The Ronto Group

Since 1967, The Ronto Group has been perfecting their skills in real estate development through the creation of residential and commercial projects worldwide. For over thirty years, Ronto has been developing in the Southwest Florida market, creating communities that celebrate the area's irresistible appeal, from Marco Island to Tampa. The Company has built a solid reputation for imaginative vision, steadfast integrity, and reliable performance. Headquartered in Naples, Ronto's expertise in condominium and land development has been recognized internationally for communities that are lasting examples of the luxury lifestyle, thoughtful planning, and dedicated craftsmanship. Ronto has also received numerous awards from the southwest Florida homebuilding industry for superior design and craftsmanship. The Ronto Group's expertise and attention to detail is evident in each of their projects.

For more information: www.Ronto.com

Media Contact:

North America United Kingdom Kendall Trainer Amelia Strange Nike Communications Bacchus PR Telephone: +1 646 654 3438 Telephone: +44 20 8968 0202 Email: ktrainer@nikecommcom Email: amelia@bacchus.agency



Japan Mainland China Mayumi AbeSnaith Yvonne Ma Colours PR Gusto Luxe Telephone: +81 80 3256 0766 Telephone: +86 15121020056 Email: mayumiabe@prcolourscom Email: yvonne.ma@gusto-luxecom

(PRNewsfoto/Rosewood Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts