Retail M & A leader Robert Grosskopf Joins Hilco Global Retail Team as Executive Vice President Hilco Merchant Resources

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is pleased to announce that Robert (Bob) Grosskopf, former Co-President of Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, has joined Hilco Merchant Resources (HMR) as an Executive Vice President. Mr. Grosskopf is a savvy veteran of the inventory disposition industry and will focus on executing transactions in connection with Retail Mergers & Acquisitions, Restructuring and other strategic initiatives at Hilco Merchant Resources.

Mr. Grosskopf spent over 25 years with Gordon Brothers and most recently served as Co-President of its retail practice. In that role, he was responsible for orchestrating and executing some of the most complex, innovative, and successful inventory acquisition and retail merger transactions in the industry.

"I have known and respected Bob for years as a competitor, transaction partner, and friend. His skill as a retail expert is unsurpassed," said Ben Nortman – CEO of Hilco Merchant Resources. "I am pleased to welcome Bob to the Hilco Merchant Resources team after so many years of working as colleagues. Bob will immediately contribute signicant value to our team, to our clients, and to the entire Hilco Global organization," said Nortman.

Throughout his tenure in the industry Grosskopf successfully assisted many retail clients in developing and implementing custom strategies, including but not limited to, customer transition and migration to adjacent stores/e-commerce platforms, store closings and relocations, excess inventory solutions and mergers and acquisitions while protecting clients' brand integrity, customers, and distribution channels. His previous transactions include Comp USA, Totes, and The Home Depot, as well as high-profile store disposition projects, including North American clients Circuit City, Borders Books, Sports Authority and A.C. Moore.

Mr. Grosskopf said, "I look forward to leveraging my 25+ years of retail industry experience and working alongside the impressive Hilco Merchant Resource's team to continue to grow the existing and future portfolio of retail and wholesale clients. I have admired Hilco's approach to delivering a broad range of retail solutions across the extensive platform."

Mr. Grosskopf will report directly to CEO Ben Nortman and begins his new role and responsibilities for Hilco Merchant Resources effective immediately.

About Hilco Merchant Resources: Hilco Merchant sources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division, or store management teams; loss prevention; and the monetization of furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery, and an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

