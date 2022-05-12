Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc February to May 2022

VALETTA, Malta, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period of 29 April 2022 until 11 May 2022 Kindred Group plc has repurchased a total of 1,101,410 shares/SDRs within the buy-back programme initiated by the Board of Directors on 9 February 2022 with the purpose to return excess cash to Kindred's shareholders. The programme is now completed and has been carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. Following the acquisitions and as of 11 May 2022, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 10,515,839. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

Throughout the programme Kindred has repurchased a total of 3,029,000 shares/SDRs at a volume-weighted average price of 99.0 SEK per share. Within the frame of the buy-back programme a maximum of 6,000,000 shares/SDRs were allowed to be repurchased, with an aggregated value of up to maximum SEK 300,000,000.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 12-05-2022 11:00 CET.

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

