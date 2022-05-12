Nokia Moves HR Functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM

Telecommunications group digitizes HR systems on Oracle to support its global workforce

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokia has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to consolidate and replace its Human Resources systems in the cloud as part of its global digitalization program. Nokia will use a worldwide deployment of Oracle Cloud HCM to manage all HR processes, including recruitment, compensation, and performance management, for the company's global workforce in its 130 countries of operation.

In 2021, Nokia launched its 'One Nokia Digital' strategy to support the company's competitiveness by digitalizing its operations. As part of these efforts Nokia will replace its on-premises HR systems with Oracle Cloud HCM. Nokia selected Oracle Cloud HCM for its ability to standardize HR processes on a common data platform, which will enable Nokia to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage and scale HR services globally.

"Optimizing employee care and experience is a central part of our people strategy. Our aim is to deliver organizational agility, a seamless employee experience, and efficiency gains that support Nokia's competitiveness. We are delighted to partner with Oracle because Oracle Cloud HCM provides a strong foundation to build digital experiences with true user-centricity," said Lisbeth Nielsen, Head of People Experience at Nokia.

"By leveraging best-of-breed solutions like Oracle Cloud HCM, we want to bring Nokia to the next level of digital maturity. The implementation will contribute to increased efficiency and productivity and will provide AI and data capabilities that we can take advantage of to develop business performance and agility," said Alan Triggs, Nokia Chief Digital Officer.

Oracle Cloud HCM will enable Nokia to connect every process across the employee lifecycle, helping improve decision-making and reduce operational costs. With AI-powered technology such as digital assistants and hundreds of new capabilities added each quarter, Oracle Cloud HCM will also enable Nokia to take advantage of the latest innovations and best practices to operate its business more efficiently and better empower Nokia employees, people managers and HR professionals.

"Nokia has a culture of innovation that has enabled it to lead its industry for years, and with Oracle Cloud HCM it now has an integrated platform, powered by the latest emerging technologies, to support its current and future HR needs," said Cormac Watters, EVP Applications EMEA at Oracle.

