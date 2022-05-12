M&T Bank Names Michael Seaver Vermont Regional President and Head of Commercial Banking for the State

BURLINGTON,Vt., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Seaver has been named Vermont Regional President and Head of Commercial Banking across the state for M&T Bank, a role he has held with People's United Bank since 2009. Seaver will ensure collaboration across all lines of business and community banking activities, providing value for customers, businesses and communities across the region.

Under its local engagement model, M&T separates the geographic areas it serves into community regions led by regional presidents. Because they know their communities best, these regionally based teams work to create differentiated strategies to serve their markets, combining the capabilities of a large institution with the care and empathy of a neighborhood bank. They also make decisions locally about community activities, grants and lending.

"Michael's deep experience and extensive knowledge of what makes Vermont unique will be an enormous asset for M&T and our customers throughout the state and beyond, " said Mike Keegan, M&T Bank senior executive vice president and head of community banking. "Through collaboration with customers and community partners, Michael will advance inclusive economic growth for the local region. We are thrilled to be retaining a leader with such personal, localized experience in Vermont."

Seaver currently serves as first vice chair of the Vermont Bankers Association, board member of Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, and member of the Executive Committee of the Vermont Business Roundtable where he co-chairs the Early Care and Learning Committee and is a member of its Racial Equity Committee.

Seaver received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont.

About M&T Bank Corporation

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com . People's United customers can visit www.mtb.com/peoples for more information on the conversion to M&T Bank.

