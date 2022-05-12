Johnson Controls Spearheads Sustainability and Innovation at Global Headquarters in Cork, Ireland

New OpenBlue Innovation Center at Cork HQ to further research and development into cutting-edge sustainability solutions

Johnson Controls OpenBlue technology helps customers deliver decarbonization and renewable energy goals while optimizing building performance

Irish Government through IDA Ireland to support Johnson Controls to work on next generation OpenBlue technology and solutions

CORK, Ireland, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings today announced that it will open an OpenBlue Innovation Center in its global HQ at One Albert Quay, Cork, Ireland.

The center will be focused on identifying solutions for customers to hit decarbonization and renewable energy goals

The OpenBlue Innovation Center in Cork aims to create a future-ready built environment for both local and global customers and is part of an international network of OpenBlue Innovation Centers working to pioneer new ways to provide smart, healthy and sustainable spaces for customers.

"We are very pleased to be launching our OpenBlue Innovation Center in Cork. This center will be focused on working with our customers to identify solutions for them to hit decarbonization and renewable energy goals while optimizing building performance," said Tomas Brannemo, vice president and president, Building Solutions EMEALA at Johnson Controls. "This center will serve as our regional center of excellence to bring clients to see Johnson Controls' latest cutting-edge innovations on how to solve for net zero".

Fitted with the most advanced Johnson Controls building technology solutions, the OpenBlue Innovation Center will be a showcase of the latest and most innovative solutions from the company in a live environment. The research and development grant Johnson Controls received from the Irish government will support engineering activities at the center, including developing a professional services hub for the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America region over a two-year period. Johnson Controls' research and development presence has grown substantially in recent years and it is expected that 18 new research and development roles will be created as a result of the OpenBlue Innovation Center, in addition to 40 roles already in place working on the next generation solutions for Johnson Controls and its customers.

Research and development at the OpenBlue Innovation Center will focus on the global priority to reduce carbon emissions in the building sector. The building sector accounts for nearly 40 percent of global annual CO2 emissions, making it a key focus area in the pursuit of a net zero world.

"Our partnership with the Irish government through IDA Ireland shows how governments and industry can drive real change. The financial support will allow us to increase our headcount, which will contribute not only to the local economy, but also to the development of our OpenBlue net zero solutions globally to have a positive impact on climate change," said Eamonn Hughes, vice president and general manager, Digital Solutions EMEALA at Johnson Controls.

Welcoming the investment, IDA Ireland's Head of Engineering and Green Economy, Eileen Sharpe added: "IDA Ireland is committed to supporting the work of world class companies such as Johnson Controls to utilize the latest developments in AI, Data Analytics and Cloud Architecture to build new technologies to enable a more sustainable world. This is a most welcome investment for Cork and for Ireland and is in line with our strategy aim to develop Ireland as a leading location for Sustainability Engineering solutions."

OpenBlue, Johnson Controls' suite of connected solutions, is a key enabler changing the face of sustainability for customers today, through smart buildings technologies designed for operational energy efficiency, occupant comfort and sustainability. Cutting-edge solutions such as OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings can help drive significant improvements in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions.

The OpenBlue Innovation Center in Cork will launch on May 12, 2022.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering. Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry. Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Johnson Controls OpenBlue Innovation Centers



Johnson Controls was founded on innovation. It is in our DNA. Today, our OpenBlue Innovation Centers write the next chapters of this proud history, emphasizing seamless collaboration between expert teams to find new ways of providing smart, healthy and sustainable spaces. Powering the blueprint of the future.

