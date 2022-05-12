Healthcare Technology, Data Analytics, Liver Health Leaders Join Chronwell, Inc.'s Advisory Board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChronWell, Inc., a digital health and therapeutics company that partners with medical practices to provide exceptional care beyond the walls of a clinic, recently announced the appointment of Donna Cryer, JD, Paul Haddad and Gary Leibowitz to the company's Board of Advisors.

ChronWell logo (PRNewsfoto/ChronWell, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Donna Cryer , Paul Haddad and Gary Leibowitz were recently appointed to Chronwell, Inc.'s Board of Advisors.

Mrs. Cryer is the founder, president and CEO of Global Liver Institute, a premier patient-driven nonprofit that aims to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by liver disease around the world. Moved by her own experience as a liver transplant recipient, Cryer has become a powerful force in liver health, health policy, and patient advocacy. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors for the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, Sibley Memorial Hospital, part of Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative.

Mr. Haddad is the chairman and CEO of Fourthwall, a leading media and advertising data analytics technology company and founder of Polmondi Ventures. Previously, he was president of a4, Altice USA's advanced advertising and data solutions business, and senior vice president and general manager of Advanced Data Analytics for Cablevision.

Mr. Leibowitz is the founder and CEO of go-ESI, a software go-to-market company, and a recognized cybersecurity expert with board advisor and director positions at SecurityGate.io, eatNgage, ThreatGen , AuthMind and HOU.SEC.CON, a Houston-area information security conference. Leibowitz has extensive and diverse international experience in high-tech marketing, sales, business development, and general management.

Dr. Joe Rubinsztain, CEO of ChronWell, said that he is proud to welcome Cryer, Haddad and Leibowitz to the team. "Patient advocacy, data science and security are critical areas in digital therapeutics, and this world-class team of advisors is exactly what we need to support our rapid expansion," he said.

Chronwell recently announced its groundbreaking strategic partnership with ModifyHealth, a nationwide provider of gut-friendly, fully prepared meals, and Echosens North America, a high-tech medical equipment company offering the FibroScan family of products. This collaboration created LIVErHEALTHY, a newly-integrated digital therapeutic program that provides better outcomes and best-in-class service for patients with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

About ChronWell

ChronWell is a digital health and therapeutics company targeting Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and other associated metabolic conditions in partnership with healthcare providers. ChronWell pairs advanced digital therapeutics with highly skilled care teams to improve patients' lives beyond the walls of the physician's office and minimize the impact of chronic conditions on patients, providers, employers and insurers. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit chronwell.com.

Contact: Mary Guiden

Email: mguiden@knbcomm.com

Phone: 206-854-3786

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChronWell, Inc.