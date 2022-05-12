Giantleap Capital Invests in Federated Wireless to Accelerate Innovation and Development of Private 5G Wireless Networks for Critical Industries

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and Fortress Investment Group, in Series D funding for Giantleap Capital invests alongside Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., GIC,sovereign wealth fund and Fortress Investment Group, in Series D funding for Federated Wireless

The investment is part of Giantleap's strategy of thematic investing within data connectivity technologies at the physical-digital convergence of critical industries





NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giantleap Capital, a fundamental research-driven investment firm, focused on partnering with companies at the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure, today announced that it has invested in a Series D funding of Federated Wireless, the leader in shared spectrum and CBRS technology.

Private wireless is a disruptive technology that is disrupting how businesses build their enterprise network. It harnesses a ubiquitous resource called shared spectrum, also known as CBRS - an innovative technology that delivers the best attributes of traditional wireless and Wi-Fi, with lower fixed cost, higher quality, and greater efficiency and scale.

"With digital transformation, businesses have to embrace enterprise agility and mobility – the ability to share data and information across multiple devices at speed and scale. This ability is critical not only to keep up with customers' needs, boost efficiency, but also to help businesses benefit from the full potential of the connected economy," said Himanshu Sekhar, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Giantleap.

As the first to market with a Spectrum Access System ("SAS"), Federated Wireless is the nationwide leader in enabling, commercializing, and driving adoption of shared spectrum. With more than 350 customers and over 85,000 connected devices across the United States and territories, the company serves a customer base spanning defense, government, manufacturing, telecommunications, utilities, real estate, and education, with a wide range of use cases ranging from network densification and mobile offload to private wireless and industrial IoT.

"Giantleap Capital is an ideal partner for our next chapter of growth. We look forward to continuing to support our customers and investing in our products to deliver the private wireless and shared spectrum solutions needed to power impactful transformation at the enterprise edge," said CEO Iyad Tarazi. "Giantleap brings significant resources and experience in building market-leading businesses, as well as a commitment to support Federated's growth initiatives."

"Iyad and the Federated Wireless team have built an exceptional business that provides an unrivaled value proposition to critical industries including government and defense," said Samir Parikh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Giantleap. "We look forward to partnering with the Federated team as they continue to expand their platform to deliver a differentiated solution focused on the unique needs of their customer base."

About GiantLeap Capital

Giantleap Capital is a fundamental research-driven investment firm focused on investing in technologies that are transforming critical industries at the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure. The firm takes a long-term thematic approach to invest in idiosyncratic investment opportunities across private, public, and special situations.

For more information, please visit https://www.giantleapcapital.com/

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company's partner ecosystem includes more than 50 solution and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration in advancing the development and deployment of shared spectrum services. Federated Wireless' customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and other verticals, with use cases ranging from Private Wireless and Industrial IoT to network densification and mobile offload.

For more information, please visit https://www.federatedwireless.com/

