GetResponse Launches Enhanced Ecommerce Marketing Automation Solution

GDAŃSK, Poland, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse, marketing automation software, announces the launch of an enhanced Ecommerce Marketing Automation solution. Ecommerce marketing automation helps online store owners scale their businesses in an automated manner— increasing revenue and sales.

"Though we've had existing partnerships and robust integrations with Ecommerce companies such as Shopify, Magento, PrestaShop, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce, it became clear to us—through countless customer interviews—that we needed to expand our Ecommerce automation solution," said Daniel Brzeziński, Vice President, COO and Head of Product at GetResponse. "Inspired by this insight, we pushed our existing Ecommerce integrations to a new level and added additional features to better equip business owners to drive revenue seamlessly."

The following set of enhanced features allow users to harness the power of automation to grow their Ecommerce stores:

One-click integrations with leading Ecommerce platforms: Populate product inventory and customer data in GetResponse (no coding experience required).

Advanced segmentation: Information on customer purchases, order history, and behavior on sites enables building segments for specific groups of customers and creating precisely- targeted marketing campaigns that convert.

Quick transactional emails: Send automated purchase confirmations and trigger automated abandoned cart emails that remind customers about unfinished purchases.

Promo codes: Synchronize promo codes from ecommerce platforms with GetResponse and seamlessly drag and drop them into newsletters, autoresponders, or automation messages.

Product recommendations: The Product Recommendations Engine is a powerful, data-driven tool that learns customer preferences and potential needs based on historical purchases and behavior. The automation populates the section within an email with specific products relevant to each recipient on the list.

Popups: Used to grab website visitors' attention, popups significantly increase site conversions and sales. GetResponse provides access to a code-free, drag-and-drop creator, where users can design popups and outline specific conditions on how they work.

Prebuilt automation templates: Welcome new contacts, recommend products, recover lost sales, and use behavioral targeting easily with prebuilt templates and playbooks.

Omnichannel: Utilize email, web push notifications, SMS, and popups for complete multichannel customer engagement campaigns that enhance sales growth.

For more information about the power of Ecommerce automation, please visit getresponse.com.

About GetResponse

Founded in 1997, GetResponse, a simple-yet-powerful marketing automation software, has more than 20 years of experience empowering businesses to run online marketing effectively. Along with 24/7 customer support available in eight languages, GetResponse features more than 30 tools: email marketing, website builder, conversion funnel, marketing automation, live chats, webinars, paid ads, and more.

