GenScript ProBio Establishes Korean Legal Entity and Further Strengthens Cooperation in South Korea and APAC Region

NANJING, China, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the May 12, 2022, GenScript ProBio (Brian Ho-sung Min, CEO), a global CDMO company from GenScript Biotech Corporation, today announced the opening of a legal entity in South Korea at the BIO KOREA 2022 International Convention. BIO KOREA 2022 International Convention is the biggest bio-health convention in Asia.

During the BIO KOREA 2022, Dr. Brian H. Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio, introduced the development history of GenScript ProBio to the participants and officially announced that GenScript ProBio established a legal entity in South Korea.

Since the establishment of GenScript Biotech Corporation and GenScript ProBio, they have been actively exploring in the field of bioprocessing and manufacturing, facilitating bio manufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality to support the innovation plans of customers in South Korea, Asia Pacific and around the world, and GenScript ProBio has cooperated with several customers from Korea. With outstanding technical strength and high-quality CDMO services, GenScript Biotech Corporation received the "Best Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Award" at the Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2022. This marks the third consecutive year of GenScript bagging the same award in the Asia Pacific region. The award also followed GenScript's recognition at the Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Awards in 2021 for the 'Best Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Award'.

"We are very pleased to announce the establishment of a legal entity called 'Genscript Probio Biotech Korea Ltd.' at the BIO KOREA conference", said Dr. Brian Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio. "South Korea is one of the most dynamic innovation centers of the biotech industry in the Asia-Pacific region. We are looking forward to working with scientists and partners in South Korea, utilizing GenScript ProBio's one-stop CDMO service platform from drug discovery to commercialization in cell and gene therapy, vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug, and are committed to improving human life and health."

About BIO KOREA International Convention

BIO KOREA International Convention has been held every year since 2006 and serves as a business platform for international bio health companies. Sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, BIO KOREA is a place of practical business correspondence as well as international information and technology exchange, invigorating the bio health industry. In its 17th year of bringing together various international academics, professionals, and CEOs of global bio health companies to obtain, exchange, and discuss diverse affairs, through exhibition, business forum, and conference. BIO KOREA has been providing abundant opportunities to assure competitive edges within the convergence industry centered around biotechnology.

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, proactively providing end-to-end CDMO service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in cell and gene therapy, vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug to accelerate drug development for customers.

GenScript ProBio's total cell and gene therapy solution covers CMC of plasmid and virus for IND filing as well as clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing. GenScript ProBio's innovative solutions for biologics discovery and development include therapeutic antibody discovery, antibody engineering and antibody characterization. GMP capacity which meets FDA, EMA and NMPA regulatory requirements.

Toward the mission of "Innovation through Collaboration", GenScript ProBio is committed to helping customers shorten the timeline for the development of biological drugs from discovery to commercialization, significantly lowering R&D costs and building a healthier future.

