Falcon, CO: Century Communities Now Selling at Popular Planned Development

Rolling Hills at Meridian Ranch offering new homes from the $400s in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder offering homes for purchase online, is pleased to announce that it's now selling homes from the $400s at Rolling Hills at Meridian Ranch—one of the Colorado Springs area's most in-demand planned developments, boasting amenities like a 42,000-square-foot rec center with sports courts and indoor/outdoor swimming pools. Homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the community's Grand Opening event this weekend.

Homebuyers can choose from a versatile lineup of inspired single-family floor plans, offering contemporary ranch and two-story designs with open-concept layouts, included smart home technology and more. Future residents will also enjoy quick access to local hotspots like Antler Creek Golf Course—the second-longest course in the country—downtown Colorado Springs and Garden of the Gods. And for servicemembers, the U.S. Air Force Academy and Peterson Space Force Base are just a short drive away.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/RollingHillsCO.

More About Rolling Hills at Meridian Ranch:

107 homesites

5 ranch and two-story floor plans with brand-new, exclusive exterior designs

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garage

1,654 to 2,237 square feet

Front yard landscaping, Whirlpool® appliances, Century Home Connect® smart home package and more included

Part of Falcon School District 49

Additional community amenities include access to parks and trails for walking and biking

Sales Center:

10450 Rolling Peaks Drive

Falcon, CO 80831

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 719.426.3507

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Colorado market.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

