Equifax Expands State Forms Solution

ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) announced enhancements to its employee-driven product suite with the expansion of its State Forms solution. The enhanced solution delivers simplified forms management to help U.S. employers meet state employee form requirements, including required annual notices. Bundling State Forms with services including I-9 Management, state and federal withholding forms and Work Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC) helps employers more seamlessly create their own custom forms and packets to improve the employee experience.

More than 1 in 10 Americans moved during the pandemic according to a recent survey from Zillow Group, with respondents citing the opportunity to work remotely as a primary reason they decided to move. For employers that hire across multiple states, keeping up with the numerous state laws that govern new hire forms and annual notices can be a complex and daunting task.

The State Forms solution from Equifax can help automate this process for employers – from monitoring state requirements and tracking updates, to helping employers better manage the delivery of forms to a remote, in-office or hybrid workforce. Equifax maintains a growing and customizable array of forms, which can be accessed by HR professionals and employees via secure, single sign-on (SSO) technology. In addition, the solution can integrate seamlessly with most human capital management (HCM) systems through an application programming interface (API) connection or other integration technology.

"The pandemic caused a dramatic shift in companies' willingness to consider remote work, opening up a nationwide talent pool. However, the cross-state workforce also brings new challenges and risks for employers," commented Kate Devine-Elkins, Director, Product Management, Compliance Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "At a time when employee expectations are rising and it's more important than ever to retain talent, new enhancements to our State Forms service delivers on our commitment to helping take more of the administrative burden off of HR, while also helping employers better mitigate their risk and setting the stage for a more positive employee experience during onboarding and beyond."

State Forms is an integral pillar in the Equifax Workforce Solutions Compliance Center suite of solutions, along with I-9 Management (including our award-winning I-9 Anywhere™ solution for simpler remote onboarding) and WOTC Management, which supports faster onboarding and easier form management along the employee lifecycle, all within a customizable platform that connects seamlessly with most HCM systems. State Forms is available now to employer customers. More information on State Forms solutions from Equifax Workforce Solutions is available here .

